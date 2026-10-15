ETV Bharat / state

Robbers Shot Dead Jewellery Firm Employee In Rajkot, Decamp With Gold And Silver Worth Over Rs 1 Cr

Police cordon off the crime scene in Rajkot on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Rajkot: Unidentified miscreants shot dead an employee of a jewellery firm in the Aji Dam area here on Wednesday evening and snatched away gold and silver worth over Rs 1 crore from him.

The miscreants, numbering around four, opened fire on the employee, Laljibhai Sardhara, while he was exiting the factory of Tanvi Gold and snatched a bag containing 800–900 grams of gold and three kilograms of silver jewellery from him. The miscreants fled the scene in a black car after carrying out the robbery.

Rajkot Zone 1 DCP Hetal Patel said the deceased was an employee of Tanvi Gold, which is involved in the manufacturing and export of gold and silver items. Following the incident, senior police officers, including the Police Commissioner and the Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), visited the crime scene. The police have begun efforts to track down the robbers with the help of CCTV footage. Checking of vehicles has been intensified at all the entry and exit routes to the city to prevent the perpetrators from fleeing.