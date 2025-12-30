ETV Bharat / state

Robbers Posing As Cops Loot Family Of Cash And Jewelry In Punjab

Locals gather outside a house after robbers loot family of cash and jewelry in Amritsar ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: In a shocking incident of theft, unidentified robbers disguised as police took an entire family hostage and robbed it of jewelry and cash worth lakhs here on Tuesday. The robbery incident took place in Jandiala Guru area of the district on Tuesday morning. According to the police, at around 3 am, seven to eight youths barged inside the house disguised as police officers and identified themselves as police officers. Initially, the accused did not arouse any suspicion in the family. But when they suddenly started threatening the family members and locked everyone in a room, the family smelled foul. Jasbir Kaur, the owner of the house while recalling the heist said, “We were sleeping when some tall boys came and woke me up and said that we are policemen and have come to investigate whether your son is selling liquor which we denied”.