Robbers Posing As Cops Loot Family Of Cash And Jewelry In Punjab
The family members said that the robbers locked them in a room and fled with cash and jewelry worth lakhs.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 6:37 PM IST
Amritsar: In a shocking incident of theft, unidentified robbers disguised as police took an entire family hostage and robbed it of jewelry and cash worth lakhs here on Tuesday.
The robbery incident took place in Jandiala Guru area of the district on Tuesday morning. According to the police, at around 3 am, seven to eight youths barged inside the house disguised as police officers and identified themselves as police officers. Initially, the accused did not arouse any suspicion in the family. But when they suddenly started threatening the family members and locked everyone in a room, the family smelled foul.
Jasbir Kaur, the owner of the house while recalling the heist said, “We were sleeping when some tall boys came and woke me up and said that we are policemen and have come to investigate whether your son is selling liquor which we denied”.
Kaur said the robbers were armed and had sticks and sharp weapons with them. She said that the robbers locked the family in the room and locked it from outside and escaped with gold ornaments and cash. Kaur said that at the time of the incident, a member of the house had gone to the vegetable market, which the robbers took advantage of. She said that the robbers did not break the main door of the house but opened the latch with a sharp tool and entered inside. After some time, the victim's family managed to escape from the room and immediately informed the police.
As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Jandiala Guru Police Station reached the spot and recorded the statements of the victim's family. The police have registered a case against unknown accused. The footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being examined, in which it is clearly seen that the robbers are standing outside and talking to each other before the incident and then enter the house in a planned manner.
A police official said that several teams are being formed to search for the accused.