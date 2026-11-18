Robbers Loot Rs 3.75 Crore From Businessman In Nagpur At Knife-Point
Robbers held a knife to the throat of businessman and threatened to kill him and escaped with over Rs 3 crore cash.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Nagpur: Five to six robbers looted Rs 3.75 crore from a businessman in Nagpur on Tuesday night after holding a knife to his throat.
The money was stolen from the businessman’s car around midnight in the Tulshinagar area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Shantinagar Police Station.
Robbers intercepted Suresh Parmar, who operates a finance business, and held a knife to his throat and threatened to kill him before fleeing with the money.
The accused made off with the cash that was inside the vehicle. Parmar was returning home by car, carrying the cash related to his business, when he was robbed.
The Nagpur Police launched an investigation and have begun efforts to track down the robbers. The police are currently probing whether the crime was a premeditated act.
The robbers also stole the car of a businessman and used the Nagpur-Kamthi road and later abandoned the vehicle in the Khapri area, along the Nagpur-Wardha road.
The accused later fled from the scene. According to police, they are currently attempting to track down the accused by accessing the CCTV footage of the route that was taken by the accused.
The police are also probing as to where from did the businessman obtain such a large sum of cash “and where he intended to take it.” Five police teams are pursuing the investigation of the case.
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