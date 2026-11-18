ETV Bharat / state

Robbers Loot Rs 3.75 Crore From Businessman In Nagpur At Knife-Point

Robbers loot over Rs 3 crore from businessman in Tulshinagar area. ( ETV Bharat )

Nagpur: Five to six robbers looted Rs 3.75 crore from a businessman in Nagpur on Tuesday night after holding a knife to his throat.

The money was stolen from the businessman’s car around midnight in the Tulshinagar area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Shantinagar Police Station.

Robbers intercepted Suresh Parmar, who operates a finance business, and held a knife to his throat and threatened to kill him before fleeing with the money. The accused made off with the cash that was inside the vehicle. Parmar was returning home by car, carrying the cash related to his business, when he was robbed. The Nagpur Police launched an investigation and have begun efforts to track down the robbers. The police are currently probing whether the crime was a premeditated act.