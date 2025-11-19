ETV Bharat / state

Robbers, Impersonating As CBI And RBI Officials, Loot Over Rs 7 Crore From ATM Cash Van In Bengaluru

Police said the robbers took the vehicle to Dairy Circle flyover and decamped with a box containing Rs 7.11 crore in cash.

Miscreants, disguised as officials, robbed Rs 7.11 crore from a vehicle used to refill ATM machines at Bengaluru's Dairy Circle flyover.
The ATM cash van (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 7:09 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: Miscreants, disguised as officials, robbed Rs 7.11 crore from a vehicle used to refill ATM machines at Bengaluru's Dairy Circle flyover.

Police said a group of five to six robbers arrived in an Innova MPV bearing a government vehicle sticker and stopped the van which was leaving after refilling cash in an ATM near South End Circle. The robbers claimed they were officers of CBI and RBI and asked the staff in the van to alight.

The robbers then asked the driver of the ATM van to take the vehicle from the Jayadeva Hospital side towards Dairy Circle. They then threatened the driver, and fled with a box containing Rs 7.11 crore in cash.

As soon as the robbery was reported, the Bangalore Southeast Division Police and SOCO Team officers arrived at the scene and began investigation. Southeastern Division DCP Sara Fatima too visited the spot and said police from all divisions in Bangalore are searching for the accused.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said, "The incident took place under Siddapur police station limits. The South DCP and the West Division Joint Commissioner of Police are at the spot and are investigating. According to current information, an estimated Rs 7 crore has been looted. The driver's statement is being recorded. An inquiry is also being conducted to find out whether the robbers were armed."

He said a cordon has been set up around the city. Based on initial information provided by the driver, photos of six persons, including the accused and some suspects, have been released. The photos have been sent to the personnel deployed around the city to nab the culprits.

Also Read

ATM cash van driver flees with Rs 60 lakh in Kadapa, police launch man-hunt

TAGGED:

ATM VAN LOOT
ROBBERY
LOOT FROM ATM VAN
BENGALURU

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.