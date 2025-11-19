ETV Bharat / state

Robbers, Impersonating As CBI And RBI Officials, Loot Over Rs 7 Crore From ATM Cash Van In Bengaluru

The robbers then asked the driver of the ATM van to take the vehicle from the Jayadeva Hospital side towards Dairy Circle. They then threatened the driver, and fled with a box containing Rs 7.11 crore in cash.

Police said a group of five to six robbers arrived in an Innova MPV bearing a government vehicle sticker and stopped the van which was leaving after refilling cash in an ATM near South End Circle. The robbers claimed they were officers of CBI and RBI and asked the staff in the van to alight.

As soon as the robbery was reported, the Bangalore Southeast Division Police and SOCO Team officers arrived at the scene and began investigation. Southeastern Division DCP Sara Fatima too visited the spot and said police from all divisions in Bangalore are searching for the accused.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said, "The incident took place under Siddapur police station limits. The South DCP and the West Division Joint Commissioner of Police are at the spot and are investigating. According to current information, an estimated Rs 7 crore has been looted. The driver's statement is being recorded. An inquiry is also being conducted to find out whether the robbers were armed."

He said a cordon has been set up around the city. Based on initial information provided by the driver, photos of six persons, including the accused and some suspects, have been released. The photos have been sent to the personnel deployed around the city to nab the culprits.