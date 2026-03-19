Roaming In Baran For 45 Days, Cheetah KP-II From Kuno National Park Enters Kota
Kota DCF Apoorva Krishna Srivastava said the cheetah has not made any kills so far. But the public has been urged to exercise utmost caution.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Kota: Cheetah KP-II, which had strayed from Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park and had been roaming in Rajasthan's Baran for the past 45 days, entered Kota on Thursday and is reportedly wandering through wheat fields. Upon receiving the information, a team from the forest department (Territorial) began monitoring the big cat, while another team from Kuno has already been maintaining round-the-clock surveillance.
A large number of villagers gathered after the big cat entered the villages of Lakshmipura and Luhavad under the Ayana police station jurisdiction in Kota. Subsequently, Tehsildar Vishwanath Pratap Naruka and the station house officer (SHO) reached the spot to disperse the crowd. Finding a clear path, the Cheetah moved out of the area.
Afroz Pathan, a resident of Luhavad village, said the cheetah sat near a field for approximately two hours in the morning, where a large crowd gathered.
"The cheetah would repeatedly stand up and sit back. When the police arrived and dispersed the crowd, the cheetah made its own way out and sat for 10-15 minutes in a nearby rainwater channel. Subsequently, it left but continued to roam around the surrounding fields for a considerable time," he added.
Ayana SHO Avinash Kumar Meena said this is likely the first time a cheetah has been sighted in Kota, as per forest officials. "A large crowd had gathered, but they had since been moved away. The cheetah is currently roaming within the fields," he added.
Kota deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Apoorva Krishna Srivastava said information regarding Cheetah KP-II's entry into Kota was received around 8 am on Thursday.
"Consequently, response teams were placed on high alert, and a team from the Kuno National Park is already accompanying the cheetah, maintaining constant surveillance. The cheetah has not made any kills so far. However, the public has been urged to keep a safe distance from the beast and not disturb it in any manner to prevent any untoward incident. They must exercise caution when spotting it and strictly follow the instructions issued by the administration and local officials," he added.
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