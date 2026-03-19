ETV Bharat / state

Roaming In Baran For 45 Days, Cheetah KP-II From Kuno National Park Enters Kota

The cheetah sits near a wheat field in Kota. ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: Cheetah KP-II, which had strayed from Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park and had been roaming in Rajasthan's Baran for the past 45 days, entered Kota on Thursday and is reportedly wandering through wheat fields. Upon receiving the information, a team from the forest department (Territorial) began monitoring the big cat, while another team from Kuno has already been maintaining round-the-clock surveillance. A large number of villagers gathered after the big cat entered the villages of Lakshmipura and Luhavad under the Ayana police station jurisdiction in Kota. Subsequently, Tehsildar Vishwanath Pratap Naruka and the station house officer (SHO) reached the spot to disperse the crowd. Finding a clear path, the Cheetah moved out of the area. Afroz Pathan, a resident of Luhavad village, said the cheetah sat near a field for approximately two hours in the morning, where a large crowd gathered. Police and forest officals at the spot where the cheetah was spotted. (ETV Bharat)