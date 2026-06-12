ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, Several Injured As Roadways Bus Runs Over Pedestrians In Gurugram

CCTV footage of the bus at the time of the mishap ( ETV Bharat )

Gurugram: One person was killed while several others sustained injuries after a speeding Haryana Roadways bus ran over four pedestrians and collided with several parked vehicles in Sector-37 area of Haryana's Gurugram on Friday. According to eyewitnesses, people ran for their lives and some in the crowd pelted stones at the bus. After the incident, the driver of bus, reported to be a trainee, fled the spot. Police said locals immediately rushed the injured to the hospital. The person crushed under the bus tyre died on the spot. He was identified as Ravi Sarkar (55), a native of West Bengal.