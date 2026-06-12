One Killed, Several Injured As Roadways Bus Runs Over Pedestrians In Gurugram
The person crushed under the bus tyre died on the spot. He was identified as Ravi Sarkar (55), a native of West Bengal.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Gurugram: One person was killed while several others sustained injuries after a speeding Haryana Roadways bus ran over four pedestrians and collided with several parked vehicles in Sector-37 area of Haryana's Gurugram on Friday.
According to eyewitnesses, people ran for their lives and some in the crowd pelted stones at the bus. After the incident, the driver of bus, reported to be a trainee, fled the spot. Police said locals immediately rushed the injured to the hospital. The person crushed under the bus tyre died on the spot. He was identified as Ravi Sarkar (55), a native of West Bengal.
Police said they are investigating the matter after the body was sent for a post-mortem. According to police, a trainee was undergoing bus-driving instruction in a Haryana Roadways vehicle to obtain a heavy vehicle license. Roadways training in-charge Suresh Kumar said the bus was taken out of the depot to train new drivers.
“It was operating on a designated route under the supervision of bus inspector Vidyanand when the accident occurred near Sector-37. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced. We are investigating whether the accident resulted from driver negligence, a technical fault, or some other factor.” Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said, "Initial investigation reveals that the bus had left the depot for training new drivers. During the lunch break, a trainee took the bus without informing anyone. After hitting people, he parked the bus near Leisure Valley Park and fled. Police are investigating the matter."
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