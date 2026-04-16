Rajasthan Cop's Courage, Presence Of Mind Saves Lives Of Bus Passengers
Jetharam took over the wheels of a bus whose brakes had failed and managed to steer it to safety.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Barmer: Courage in the face of adversity displayed by a constable of Rajasthan Police saved the lives of over 40 passengers onboard a state roadways bus whose brakes failed.
Police said, the brakes of the bus enroute to Chauhatan to Barmer, failed near Balau Fanta in Barmer. As the bus went out of control, constable Jetharam, engaged as a driver at Dhanau police station, took over the wheels and prevented the vehicle from falling into a ditch.
Jetharam said he was one of the passengers in the bus. "The incident occurred near Balau Fanta. A driver of a pickup truck traveling ahead of the bus suddenly applied its brakes. The driver of the bus in which I was travelling tried to stop the bus, but the brakes failed".
Jetharam said the driver of the bus fell from his seat as the bus spiraled out of control. The bus was carrying over 40 passengers, mostly women all of whom started screaming. Jetharam then took over the steering wheel and after a lot of effort, not only saved the bus from falling into a large ditch but also saved the lives of those on board by taking it to some distance and stopping it at a safe place.
The police control room was informed of the incident. Personnel of Sadar police station who rushed to the spot said none of the passengers on board the bus was injured. Several politicians, including Barmer-Jaisalmer MP Ummedaram Beniwal, Minister of State KK Bishnoi, and former Union Minister Kailash Choudhary, praised Constable Jetharam's bravery on social media and phone calls.
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