ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Cop's Courage, Presence Of Mind Saves Lives Of Bus Passengers

Barmer: Courage in the face of adversity displayed by a constable of Rajasthan Police saved the lives of over 40 passengers onboard a state roadways bus whose brakes failed.

Police said, the brakes of the bus enroute to Chauhatan to Barmer, failed near Balau Fanta in Barmer. As the bus went out of control, constable Jetharam, engaged as a driver at Dhanau police station, took over the wheels and prevented the vehicle from falling into a ditch.

Jetharam said he was one of the passengers in the bus. "The incident occurred near Balau Fanta. A driver of a pickup truck traveling ahead of the bus suddenly applied its brakes. The driver of the bus in which I was travelling tried to stop the bus, but the brakes failed".