1,749 Karnataka Villages Still Waiting For Bus Connectivity

Bengaluru: About 1,749 villages in Karnataka are yet to be connected with any road transport buses, leaving a large population the benefit of fast movement. Despite Karnataka being a progressive state, direct transport bus facilities are non- existent in many places.

This may sound weird but this is a bitter truth. Karnataka fares well in terms of transport systems compared to other states but there are many pockets which are suffering.

According to the information provided by the Transport Department, 17 districts come under the jurisdiction of KSRTC. It operates 52,317 circuits from a total of 8,252 schedules. There are about 21,748 villages under the jurisdiction of the corporation and out of which 20,090 villages have been provided with transport facilities.

But 1,658 villages do not have transport bus service. Of the villages that do not have transport facilities, 234 villages lack roads suitable for heavy vehicles to ply. Transport facilities are being provided to 1,658 villages up to a distance of 2 km.