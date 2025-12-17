1,749 Karnataka Villages Still Waiting For Bus Connectivity
Karnataka transport minister has given an assurance to provide bus links to all villages.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 6:20 PM IST
Bengaluru: About 1,749 villages in Karnataka are yet to be connected with any road transport buses, leaving a large population the benefit of fast movement. Despite Karnataka being a progressive state, direct transport bus facilities are non- existent in many places.
This may sound weird but this is a bitter truth. Karnataka fares well in terms of transport systems compared to other states but there are many pockets which are suffering.
According to the information provided by the Transport Department, 17 districts come under the jurisdiction of KSRTC. It operates 52,317 circuits from a total of 8,252 schedules. There are about 21,748 villages under the jurisdiction of the corporation and out of which 20,090 villages have been provided with transport facilities.
But 1,658 villages do not have transport bus service. Of the villages that do not have transport facilities, 234 villages lack roads suitable for heavy vehicles to ply. Transport facilities are being provided to 1,658 villages up to a distance of 2 km.
There are 4,610 villages in the 6 revenue districts under the jurisdiction of the North-West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, and transport facilities have been provided to 4,565 villages. Transport facilities have not been provided to the remaining 45 villages as there is no road suitable for bus traffic.
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation has an operational scope up to 25 km from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits, and transport facilities are provided to all areas falling within the operational scope of the corporation and where there are suitable roads for the operation of buses.
In this regard, it has been informed that 6,288 schedules are being operated on 1,820 routes including air-conditioned transports every day with 66,043 stops covering 13.04 lakh km as per the traffic/needs of passengers in Bengaluru city and outskirts. On An average of 44 lakh passengers are travelling regularly in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation's transports.
However, a plan is being formulated to provide basic facilities to villages without transport facilities in a phased manner as per the demand. In this regard, the Transport Minister has given an assurance to the state legislator that all possible steps are being taken on priority to provide transport facilities by conducting a route survey and review.