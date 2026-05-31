ETV Bharat / state

Road Widening Project: 150 Illegal Houses Demolished In Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

A resident looks at his demolished house during the drive in Shalimar Bagh. ( PTI )

New Delhi: About 150 illegal houses were demolished in the Shalimar Bagh area of northwest Delhi on Sunday for a road widening project, an official said. The move began around 4 am amid a heavy presence of police and paramilitary personnel, turning the entire area into a high-security zone.

Senior officers, including the deputy commissioner of police and assistant commissioner of police, were present at the site to oversee security and maintain law and order during the exercise.

Early April, A bench led by Justice Prathiba Singh of the Delhi High Court had issued an order directing 98 residents of the locality to vacate their premises by May 30 to widen a crucial road connecting the Outer Ring Road with the Azadpur Mandi. Under this project, a direct link road is being developed from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to Azadpur Mandi.