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Road Widening Project: 150 Illegal Houses Demolished In Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

Early April, Justice Prathiba Singh of the Delhi High Court issued an order directing 98 residents of the locality to vacate premises by May 30.

A resident looks at his demolished house during the drive in Shalimar Bagh.
A resident looks at his demolished house during the drive in Shalimar Bagh. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 31, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST

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Updated : May 31, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST

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New Delhi: About 150 illegal houses were demolished in the Shalimar Bagh area of northwest Delhi on Sunday for a road widening project, an official said. The move began around 4 am amid a heavy presence of police and paramilitary personnel, turning the entire area into a high-security zone.

Senior officers, including the deputy commissioner of police and assistant commissioner of police, were present at the site to oversee security and maintain law and order during the exercise.

Early April, A bench led by Justice Prathiba Singh of the Delhi High Court had issued an order directing 98 residents of the locality to vacate their premises by May 30 to widen a crucial road connecting the Outer Ring Road with the Azadpur Mandi. Under this project, a direct link road is being developed from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to Azadpur Mandi.

The move began around 4 am amid a heavy presence of police and paramilitary personnel. (ETV Bharat)

Following the notice, many families started vacating their homes and removing their belongings within the stipulated time frame. However, some of the belongings are yet to be cleared for some of the houses.

Although the administration maintains that this operation is being carried out in the public interest and to improve traffic management in the region, families who have resided for years appeared visibly emotional, as the administration has yet to come up with a rehabilitation plan for those affected.

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Last Updated : May 31, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST

TAGGED:

DELHI HIGH COURT
DELHI OUTER RING ROAD
DELHI POLICE
ILLEGAL STRUCTURE
DEMOLITION IN SHALIMAR BAGH

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