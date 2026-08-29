ETV Bharat / state

Road To Sikkim's Lachen Reopened After Four Months

Gangtok: A vital road in North Sikkim was reopened on Saturday after remaining cut off for four months, restoring a crucial link to the tourist destination of Lachen in Mangan district.

"After four months of disruption, Minister for Social Welfare Department and area MLA, Lachen-Mangan, Samdup Lepcha, today reopened the vital road near Taramchu Bridge, bringing much-needed relief to the people of Lachen," District Information Officer (DIO), Mangan, said in an official statement.

Lepcha inaugurated the reconstructed stretch and formally opened it for public use following a brief religious ritual at the site, it said.

The Taramchu stretch is a lifeline for Lachen, where difficult terrain and recurring natural calamities often disrupt connectivity with the rest of the district, according to the official statement.

The road had earlier been restored on February 26, 2026, after being damaged in the October 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), but was cut off again on April 5. Since then, GREF personnel have worked for four months to restore the route, the statement said.