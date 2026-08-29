Road To Sikkim's Lachen Reopened After Four Months
The Taramchu stretch is a lifeline for Lachen, where difficult terrain and recurring natural calamities often disrupt connectivity with the rest of the district
By PTI
Published : August 29, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Gangtok: A vital road in North Sikkim was reopened on Saturday after remaining cut off for four months, restoring a crucial link to the tourist destination of Lachen in Mangan district.
"After four months of disruption, Minister for Social Welfare Department and area MLA, Lachen-Mangan, Samdup Lepcha, today reopened the vital road near Taramchu Bridge, bringing much-needed relief to the people of Lachen," District Information Officer (DIO), Mangan, said in an official statement.
Lepcha inaugurated the reconstructed stretch and formally opened it for public use following a brief religious ritual at the site, it said.
The Taramchu stretch is a lifeline for Lachen, where difficult terrain and recurring natural calamities often disrupt connectivity with the rest of the district, according to the official statement.
The road had earlier been restored on February 26, 2026, after being damaged in the October 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), but was cut off again on April 5. Since then, GREF personnel have worked for four months to restore the route, the statement said.
Addressing the gathering, Lepcha thanked GREF for its "tireless efforts" and also acknowledged the Lachen Dzomsa and local community for their cooperation during the restoration work, the statement said.
The minister said the challenging work was completed without a single casualty, crediting the discipline and dedication of the personnel involved.
He also assured residents that the government would continue efforts to keep vital routes open despite the region's vulnerability to natural calamities, according to the statement.
Brigadier Amit Sakhre, Chief Engineer, Project Swastik, said further reinforcement work would begin in October along the entire 80-100 metre vulnerable stretch. The work will include rock bolting, retaining walls, high-tensile ropes and rock-fall barriers, besides strengthening the abutment of the nearby Taramchu Bridge, it said.