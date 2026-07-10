Man, Two Children Fall Into Pit As Road Caves In At UP's Mirzapur
The rider and the two children were rescued and were discharged after treatment at a hospital.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Mirzapur: Rain has wreaked havoc Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh.
Owing to incessant rains, on Friday, a road caved in at Machhli Gali, Rambagh, in the city Kotwali area. A two-wheeler, passing through the area, plunged into the deep pit. An elderly man and two children on the scooter fell into the pit and were rescued by locals. The incident was captured on CCTV.
Guddu, who was riding the scooter said he was returning from school with his two children. "Just before reaching home, the road suddenly caved in. The children, the scooter, and myself fell into the pothole," he said. Locals rushed to rescue them. He reported minor injuries.
City Kotwali in-charge Dayashankar Ojha stated Guddu and the two children were rescued along with the scooter. "All three were taken to the hospital. All are safe and have been discharged after treatment. It is possible that rain during the night may have caused the road to cave in," he said.
In a similar incident, a road near the Imambara in the Katra Kotwali area also caved in on the day. The collapse is disrupting commuters' movement. Locals say the road was built only a few days ago and the overnight rain caused the collapse. A civic body official said two road cave-ins were reported in the town due to rains. He said roads are being repaired and normalcy will resume soon.
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