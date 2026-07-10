ETV Bharat / state

Man, Two Children Fall Into Pit As Road Caves In At UP's Mirzapur

A road that caved in at Mirzapur ( ETV Bharat )

Mirzapur: Rain has wreaked havoc Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Owing to incessant rains, on Friday, a road caved in at Machhli Gali, Rambagh, in the city Kotwali area. A two-wheeler, passing through the area, plunged into the deep pit. An elderly man and two children on the scooter fell into the pit and were rescued by locals. The incident was captured on CCTV. Guddu, who was riding the scooter said he was returning from school with his two children. "Just before reaching home, the road suddenly caved in. The children, the scooter, and myself fell into the pothole," he said. Locals rushed to rescue them. He reported minor injuries.