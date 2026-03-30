ETV Bharat / state

Road Rage In Maharashtra: Goods Vehicle Driver Assaulted, Genitals Severed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unidentified van occupants allegedly attacked a goods vehicle driver and severed his genitals after a quarrel over stopping at a sharp turn in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night near Shindewadi village on the Gangapur-Lasur road, and a search was on for the culprits, they said. The 32-year-old victim was returning with a friend after dropping off a consignment in his mini pick-up vehicle, an official from Gangapur police station told PTI.

The vehicle halted at a sharp turn due to a technical problem. A passing van narrowly avoided a collision with it, sparking a quarrel between the occupants of the two vehicles.