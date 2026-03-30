Road Rage In Maharashtra: Goods Vehicle Driver Assaulted, Genitals Severed
The incident occurred on Saturday night near Shindewadi village on the Gangapur-Lasur road, and a search was on for the culprits, police said.
By PTI
Published : March 30, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unidentified van occupants allegedly attacked a goods vehicle driver and severed his genitals after a quarrel over stopping at a sharp turn in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred on Saturday night near Shindewadi village on the Gangapur-Lasur road, and a search was on for the culprits, they said. The 32-year-old victim was returning with a friend after dropping off a consignment in his mini pick-up vehicle, an official from Gangapur police station told PTI.
The vehicle halted at a sharp turn due to a technical problem. A passing van narrowly avoided a collision with it, sparking a quarrel between the occupants of the two vehicles.
The victim fled into a nearby field, chased by six to seven people from the van. They allegedly thrashed him and severed his genitals before abandoning him on a nearby road, the official said.
The victim was later taken to the Gangapur sub-district hospital for treatment, he said. "We have registered a case in this connection. We have learnt that a group of six to seven people was allegedly involved in this incident. They are on the run, and we are searching for them," the official said.
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