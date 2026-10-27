ETV Bharat / state

Bitumen Shortage, Pending Contractor Bills Delay Kashmir's Road Macadamisation

Srinagar: Shortage of bitumen and pending financial bills of contractors have delayed road macadamisation projects in Kashmir.

The onset of winter could further delay the targets. The Public Works (Roads & Building) Department had set a target of macadamising 827 kilometers worth crores this financial year, inviting more than 100 tenders.

The projects were slated to be completed between April and October. However, a strike by contractors in August protesting against the non-payment of outstanding bills of previous years that had piled up to Rs 1000 crores and a shortage of bitumen due to the US-Iran war delayed the execution from June, July and August to September.

Engineers and contractors across multiple districts said that operations have once again stalled, primarily due to bitumen shortage due to the ongoing US-Iran war that has blocked the Strait of Hormuz. Contractors cited lack of money and delays in bill payments.

“Macadamisation was started in every district in September, but it has again been delayed due to a shortage of bitumen following the ongoing Iran-US war,” said a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer posted in south Kashmir.

The delay is exacerbated by a sharp escalation in material costs. Bashir Ahmad Khan, president of the Hot Mix Plants Association in Kashmir, said that bitumen prices have risen sharply.

“A kilogram of bitumen cost Rs 56 before the US-Iran war. Now, it costs Rs 156 per kg,” Khan said. He said that while contractors managed to utilise existing stock for a brief period, those supplies were exhausted once work began.

Khan said that the government’s failure to release pending funds has also delayed the work. “In August, we called off a protest after the government assured us of a review of rates and the release of pending funds worth Rs 1000 crore. But those assurances were not fulfilled. Without money, we cannot start work. Our debt and interest on loans are mounting,” he said, urging the authorities to clear dues immediately.

The impact of the shortage is being felt on the ground. In Pulwama district, an engineer said that road work on the Pulwama-Shopian link road was halted midway because the contractor ran out of tar.