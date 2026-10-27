Bitumen Shortage, Pending Contractor Bills Delay Kashmir's Road Macadamisation
Bitumen price escalation and pending bills of contractors delay road macadamisation works in Kashmir.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Srinagar: Shortage of bitumen and pending financial bills of contractors have delayed road macadamisation projects in Kashmir.
The onset of winter could further delay the targets. The Public Works (Roads & Building) Department had set a target of macadamising 827 kilometers worth crores this financial year, inviting more than 100 tenders.
The projects were slated to be completed between April and October. However, a strike by contractors in August protesting against the non-payment of outstanding bills of previous years that had piled up to Rs 1000 crores and a shortage of bitumen due to the US-Iran war delayed the execution from June, July and August to September.
Engineers and contractors across multiple districts said that operations have once again stalled, primarily due to bitumen shortage due to the ongoing US-Iran war that has blocked the Strait of Hormuz. Contractors cited lack of money and delays in bill payments.
“Macadamisation was started in every district in September, but it has again been delayed due to a shortage of bitumen following the ongoing Iran-US war,” said a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer posted in south Kashmir.
The delay is exacerbated by a sharp escalation in material costs. Bashir Ahmad Khan, president of the Hot Mix Plants Association in Kashmir, said that bitumen prices have risen sharply.
“A kilogram of bitumen cost Rs 56 before the US-Iran war. Now, it costs Rs 156 per kg,” Khan said. He said that while contractors managed to utilise existing stock for a brief period, those supplies were exhausted once work began.
Khan said that the government’s failure to release pending funds has also delayed the work. “In August, we called off a protest after the government assured us of a review of rates and the release of pending funds worth Rs 1000 crore. But those assurances were not fulfilled. Without money, we cannot start work. Our debt and interest on loans are mounting,” he said, urging the authorities to clear dues immediately.
The impact of the shortage is being felt on the ground. In Pulwama district, an engineer said that road work on the Pulwama-Shopian link road was halted midway because the contractor ran out of tar.
Ali Muhammad Kumar, a resident of Kakpora, said that the Pulwama-Shopian road was being macadamised but due to shortage of tar, its work has been delayed.
“This road is severely damaged. After frequent requests and protests by the locals, the PWD began its macadamisation. But the delay in execution of work risks its completion as winter is approaching,” Kumar told ETV Bharat.
Despite shortages and fund delays, officials claim they are nearing the completion of targets. Ashwani Kumar, Chief Engineer of the PW (R&B) Department for the Central Kashmir Zone, which comprises Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal districts, said that his zone has performed well.
“We had a target of 250 kilometers in the central zone. Of this, we have macadamised 190 kilometers. Work on the remaining 60 kilometers is ongoing; we will complete that soon,” Kumar told ETV Bharat. “Central Kashmir figures among the best in achieving its target. Payments to contractors who have completed the work are being made,” he said.
Susheel Kumar, Chief Engineer South and North Kashmir, said that against a target of 309 kilometers in north Kashmir, 221 kilometers have been macadamised. “In south Kashmir, 168.35 kilometers have been macadamised against the target of 268.4 kilometers,” Kumar told ETV Bharat.
The north Kashmir districts comprise Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora, while Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag comprise south Kashmir districts.
Ruling National Conference legislator from Pampore constituency Hasnain Masoodi said that in Pampore, out of 200 kilometers, around 25 kilometers of road length have been tendered for macadamisation. “Some links from the tendered roads have been macadamised; the remaining work is also being done,” he said.
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