Road Accidents In Uttar Pradesh: Seven Of Family Die In Saharanpur; Father-Son Among Four Killed In Mirzapur

Saharanpur: Seven members of a family were killed after a dumper truck lost control and overturned on their car in Gagalheri area of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Friday. In a separate incident earlier this morning, four persons, including a man and his son, died after their car rammed into a parked container truck amidst dense fog in Mirzapur district.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the road accidents in Saharanpur and Mirzapur and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

In the first accident, a family from Syed Majra village in Mohaddipur under Gagalheri police station area was travelling in a car to attend a relative's funeral. However, as soon as the car left the village, a dumper suddenly lost control and overturned on the vehicle, crushing it completely. The dumper driver, who abandoned the vehicle and fled after the incident, is yet to be apprehended.

A team from Gagalheri police station arrived at the spot followed by the traffic police team. Local residents also turned up at the scene and angry at the accident, started creating a ruckus. They demanded that senior officials be called to the scene.

The accident followed by the villagers protest, led to a traffic congestion with vehicles getting stranded on both sides of the road. Police removed the damaged car with the help of a crane and the traffic movement was restored after sometime.

Taking cognizance of the accident, CM expressed his condolences to the grieving families. He directed officials to immediately reach the scene and expedite relief work.