Three Killed, 54 Injured In Road Mishaps Caused By Fog Across Haryana

Rohtak: At least three persons were killed while 54 sustained injuries in road mishaps caused by dense fog in various districts of Haryana on Sunday.

In Rohtak, two persons were killed and 18 injured in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 152D. Initially, a car and a truck collided on the road, leading to further collisions involving 35 to 40 vehicles. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said one of the deceased has been identified as Ashish, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, while the other remains unidentified.

In Jhajjar, several people were injured after two buses rammed into a truck parked on the road near Kulana Chowk. Several passengers onboard the buses were injured. Police said the driver of one of buses was critically injured. According to eyewitnesses, the fog was so dense that the truck parked on the road could not be viewed by the drivers of the buses. The injured driver has been identified as Ravi, a resident of Beri.

In another mishap in Jhajjar, 10 passengers onboard a bus were injured. The passengers on the private bus were returning to Bahadurgarh after visiting Khatushyam. Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from Machhrauli police station arrived at the scene and began rescue and relief operations. Station in-charge Sandesh Kumar stated that preliminary investigations indicate fog as the primary cause of the accident. Police are currently investigating the incident.