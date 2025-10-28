ETV Bharat / state

Couple, Daughter Killed, 4 Injured In Road Accident In Rajasthan's Jalore

The mishap occurred when their car and a speeding Fortuner collided on the Bharatmala Expressway 754 near Sanchore.

The car damaged in the accident (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 28, 2025 at 7:12 PM IST

Jalore: Three members of a family from Jasol in Barmer district of Rajasthan were killed and four others seriously injured in a head-on collision between their car and a speeding Fortuner on the wrong side of Bharatmala Expressway 754 near Sanchore around 11 am on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Bhai (35), a resident of Jasol, his wife Vandana (33), and their four-year-old daughter. The trio died on the spot, police said. Along with them, Arun’s son and cousin Bharat, who were travelling with them, received severe injuries, they said. Two men in the Fortuner were also reported injured, police added.

The mishap took place when the car was heading for Surat in Gujarat. Near Sanchore, the car came off the wrong side of the road, causing a head-on collision. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portions of both vehicles were completely mangled.

Police officials said that upon receiving the information, Sanchore police and an ambulance arrived at the spot. The injured were admitted to a private hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Sanchore Police Station Officer Devendra Singh stated that the three bodies have been placed in the mortuary of the government hospital. Postmortems will be conducted upon the arrival of the family members, Singh said, adding a case has been registered and a probe is underway.

