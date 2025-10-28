ETV Bharat / state

Couple, Daughter Killed, 4 Injured In Road Accident In Rajasthan's Jalore

Jalore: Three members of a family from Jasol in Barmer district of Rajasthan were killed and four others seriously injured in a head-on collision between their car and a speeding Fortuner on the wrong side of Bharatmala Expressway 754 near Sanchore around 11 am on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Bhai (35), a resident of Jasol, his wife Vandana (33), and their four-year-old daughter. The trio died on the spot, police said. Along with them, Arun’s son and cousin Bharat, who were travelling with them, received severe injuries, they said. Two men in the Fortuner were also reported injured, police added.

The mishap took place when the car was heading for Surat in Gujarat. Near Sanchore, the car came off the wrong side of the road, causing a head-on collision. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portions of both vehicles were completely mangled.