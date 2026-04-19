Two Killed, 29 Injured As Bus Falls Into Pushkar Valley In Rajasthan's Ajmer
As per initial probe, the bus had developed a snag owing to which it went out of control and fell into the gorge.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Ajmer: At least two persons were killed while 29 sustained injuries after the bus in which they were travelling plunged into the Pushkar valley in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday.
The bus was enroute to Pisangaon from Ajmer. Police said three of the injured passengers were admitted to a hospital in Pushkar while the remaining were taken to JLN Hospital in Ajmer for travelling.
Ajmer Collector Lok Bandhu said he along with the SP rushed to the spot after the mishap. He said the injured were rushed to hospital in eight ambulances.
Ajmer SP Harshvardhan Aggarwal said approximately 31 members of a single family were travelling in the bus from Ajmer to Pisangaon. He said owing to a mechanical glitch, the bus went out of control and fell into the gorge. However, the exact cause of the mishap can be ascertained after a probe into the incident is over. The SP said while one person died on the spot, another succumbed in the hospital during treatment.
Both the deceased are women, identified as Pooja and Vimala and their bodies have been shifted to a mortuary.
Dharmendra Bhargava, a local, said locals and those passing through the spot rushed to the aid of the passengers on board the ill-fated bus. He said the locals rescued the passengers with the help of ropes made of clothes. A few moments after the mishap, police and administration teams arrived at the spot and joined the rescue efforts. Another local, Ramchandra Chaudhary said the accident occurred in front of Sanjhi Chhat, located in Pushkar Valley.
JLN Hospital Superintendent Dr Arvind Khare said the injured are being attended to on priority basis.
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