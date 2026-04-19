ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, 29 Injured As Bus Falls Into Pushkar Valley In Rajasthan's Ajmer

Ajmer: At least two persons were killed while 29 sustained injuries after the bus in which they were travelling plunged into the Pushkar valley in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday.

The bus was enroute to Pisangaon from Ajmer. Police said three of the injured passengers were admitted to a hospital in Pushkar while the remaining were taken to JLN Hospital in Ajmer for travelling.

Ajmer Collector Lok Bandhu said he along with the SP rushed to the spot after the mishap. He said the injured were rushed to hospital in eight ambulances.

Ajmer SP Harshvardhan Aggarwal said approximately 31 members of a single family were travelling in the bus from Ajmer to Pisangaon. He said owing to a mechanical glitch, the bus went out of control and fell into the gorge. However, the exact cause of the mishap can be ascertained after a probe into the incident is over. The SP said while one person died on the spot, another succumbed in the hospital during treatment.