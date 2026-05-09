3 ITBP Personnel Injured As Ration Truck Overturns And Falls On Them In Chhattisgarh
Treatment of the injured personnel is underway at the District Hospital, Narayanpur.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST
Narayanpur: Three personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ( ITBP) sustained injuries, one of them critically, in a road accident in the Abujhmadh region of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.
According to sources, a '407' vehicle (truck) carrying ration for the ITBP personnel suddenly lost control, resulting in the mishap. Three personnel who were patrolling on motorcycles along the roadside were directly hit by the vehicle. The accident was so severe that the motorcycle was crushed beneath the vehicle, and the personnel sustained grave injuries.
The injured were immediately rushed to the District Hospital, Narayanpur, for treatment. The ITBP personnel were posted at the Mandoda camp in Abujhmadh.
Following the incident, an atmosphere of chaos prevailed at the scene. Other ITBP and security personnel present nearby immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. After considerable effort, the injured personnel were pulled from beneath the overturned vehicle. Subsequently, all three personnel were shifted to the District Hospital in Narayanpur via ambulance.
Injured Personnel May Be Referred to Raipur
According to hospital sources, the condition of two of the personnel remains serious, while one of them is stated to be extremely critical. Doctors at the District Hospital immediately commenced treatment for the injured. The critically injured personnel could be referred to a higher medical facility in Raipur for advanced treatment.
Receiving information, senior officials of the security forces and administrative officials were immediately mobilised. An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway. Preliminary findings suggest that the driver's loss of control over the vehicle was the cause of the accident.