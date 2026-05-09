ETV Bharat / state

3 ITBP Personnel Injured As Ration Truck Overturns And Falls On Them In Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur: Three personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ( ITBP) sustained injuries, one of them critically, in a road accident in the Abujhmadh region of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.

According to sources, a '407' vehicle (truck) carrying ration for the ITBP personnel suddenly lost control, resulting in the mishap. Three personnel who were patrolling on motorcycles along the roadside were directly hit by the vehicle. The accident was so severe that the motorcycle was crushed beneath the vehicle, and the personnel sustained grave injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to the District Hospital, Narayanpur, for treatment. The ITBP personnel were posted at the Mandoda camp in Abujhmadh.

Following the incident, an atmosphere of chaos prevailed at the scene. Other ITBP and security personnel present nearby immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. After considerable effort, the injured personnel were pulled from beneath the overturned vehicle. Subsequently, all three personnel were shifted to the District Hospital in Narayanpur via ambulance.