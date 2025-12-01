ETV Bharat / state

Five killed, Several Injured As Truck Rams Into Vehicles In Bihar

Motihari: Five persons were killed and several others injured as a speeding truck rammed into several vehicles in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Sunday, police said. The accident happened on NH27 in the Kotwa police station area in Motihari, they said.

“A speeding truck entered the service lane where several vehicles, including motorcycles and an autorickshaw, were waiting to cross the road. It rammed into those vehicles,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar 1) Dilip Kumar.

Five persons were killed, and the bodies sent for post-mortem examination. The truck driver fled following the accident, he added. “Prima facie, it appears that the truck driver dozed off behind the wheel, leading to the accident,” the DSP said.