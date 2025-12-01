Five killed, Several Injured As Truck Rams Into Vehicles In Bihar
Published : December 1, 2025 at 2:02 AM IST
Motihari: Five persons were killed and several others injured as a speeding truck rammed into several vehicles in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Sunday, police said. The accident happened on NH27 in the Kotwa police station area in Motihari, they said.
“A speeding truck entered the service lane where several vehicles, including motorcycles and an autorickshaw, were waiting to cross the road. It rammed into those vehicles,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar 1) Dilip Kumar.
Five persons were killed, and the bodies sent for post-mortem examination. The truck driver fled following the accident, he added. “Prima facie, it appears that the truck driver dozed off behind the wheel, leading to the accident,” the DSP said.
"We received information at 12:30 pm. Four of the deceased have been identified, and one is being identified. Some people are injured and are undergoing treatment," Shweta Bharti, SDPO, said.
Enraged locals blocked the highway and set an NHAI vehicle on fire. Police cleared the blockade after a while. Expressing sorrow over the incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar prayed for “strength to the aggrieved family members in this moment of grief”.
"The traffic jam problem has been resolved after the people were convinced. There are no law and order issues. Traffic police have been deployed," Jitesh Pandey, DSP, said.