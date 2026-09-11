Eight Killed in Road Accident in Maharashtra’s Bhandara District
Officials said that the victims were coming to Nagpur from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur via National Highway 53.
Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI
Published : September 11, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST
Bhandara: Eight persons, including three children, were killed in an accident involving a truck and a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district early on Friday, police said.
The accident took place around 4 am between Manegaon and Pimpalgaon in Lakhni taluka, they said.
“A Bolero crashed into an Eicher truck. Eight occupants of the Bolero, five adults and three children, were killed in the accident,” said a police official from the spot.
The victims were coming to Nagpur from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur via National Highway 53, he added.
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