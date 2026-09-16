ETV Bharat / state

Three Of A Family Among Four Killed In Head-On Collision Between Car And Dumper In Rajasthan

Four persons were killed in a collision between a dumper and a car near Mithdi bypass in Nawa town of Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. ( ETV Bharat )

Didwana-Kuchaman: Three members of a family were among four people who died after a speeding dumper collided head-on with their car near Mithdi bypass in the Didwana-Kuchaman district of Rajasthan on Wednesday morning.

The ill-fated family was returning home from a pilgrimage when the accident happened. The car was travelling from Nawa towards Mithdi when the dumper, allegedly approaching from the opposite direction at high speed, collided with it near the bypass. The impact was so severe that it reduced the car into a mangled heap of metal, causing the death of all four people in the car on the spot.

The deceased include a couple, their daughter, and the car driver. The deceased have been identified as Laxman Singh (46), his wife, Tulsi (45); their daughter, Sheetal (22); and the driver of the car, Ramakishan (35). Tulsi reportedly worked as an ANM at the sub-health centre in Kanseda. The family was living in a rented house at Paldi village, near Mithdi.

After receiving information about the accident, a team from the Nawan Police Station and a 108 ambulance arrived at the spot.

The Officer-in-Charge of Nawan Police Station, Suresh Chaudhary, said the car was so badly damaged that they had to struggle to bring out the bodies from the wreckage.