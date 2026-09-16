Three Of A Family Among Four Killed In Head-On Collision Between Car And Dumper In Rajasthan
The impact was so severe that the car was reduced to a mangled heap of metal, causing the deaths of all four people.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
Didwana-Kuchaman: Three members of a family were among four people who died after a speeding dumper collided head-on with their car near Mithdi bypass in the Didwana-Kuchaman district of Rajasthan on Wednesday morning.
The ill-fated family was returning home from a pilgrimage when the accident happened. The car was travelling from Nawa towards Mithdi when the dumper, allegedly approaching from the opposite direction at high speed, collided with it near the bypass. The impact was so severe that it reduced the car into a mangled heap of metal, causing the death of all four people in the car on the spot.
The deceased include a couple, their daughter, and the car driver. The deceased have been identified as Laxman Singh (46), his wife, Tulsi (45); their daughter, Sheetal (22); and the driver of the car, Ramakishan (35). Tulsi reportedly worked as an ANM at the sub-health centre in Kanseda. The family was living in a rented house at Paldi village, near Mithdi.
After receiving information about the accident, a team from the Nawan Police Station and a 108 ambulance arrived at the spot.
The Officer-in-Charge of Nawan Police Station, Suresh Chaudhary, said the car was so badly damaged that they had to struggle to bring out the bodies from the wreckage.
After considerable effort, the police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the mortuary of the Nawan sub-district hospital, he said.
Chaudhary said the driver of the dumper fled the scene immediately after the accident. Police have seized the dumper and taken it to the police station.
It took police some time to remove the damaged car from the road and restore traffic movement on the road. Police are investigating the cause of the accident and also making efforts to apprehend the driver of the dumper.
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