40 Injured As Pickup Overturns In Chhattisgarh's Gaurela Pendra Marwahi

Gaurela Pendra Marwahi: As many as 40 people sustained injuries after the pick-up van in which they were travelling overturned near Khurpa village of Chhattisgarh's Gaurela Pendra Marwahi on Wednesday.

Police said 20 of the passengers travelling in the van sustained critical injuries. The pickup van was enroute to Baraur from Badhauri. Eyewitnesses said the van was travelling at a high speed and overturned near Khurpa village.

The van was carrying 40 people, including women and children. All the occupants of the vehicle, enroute to a wedding function, were injured in the accident, with 20 suffering serious injuries, said police.