40 Injured As Pickup Overturns In Chhattisgarh's Gaurela Pendra Marwahi
The pickup was travelling at a high speed and overturned near Khurpa village.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Gaurela Pendra Marwahi: As many as 40 people sustained injuries after the pick-up van in which they were travelling overturned near Khurpa village of Chhattisgarh's Gaurela Pendra Marwahi on Wednesday.
Police said 20 of the passengers travelling in the van sustained critical injuries. The pickup van was enroute to Baraur from Badhauri. Eyewitnesses said the van was travelling at a high speed and overturned near Khurpa village.
The van was carrying 40 people, including women and children. All the occupants of the vehicle, enroute to a wedding function, were injured in the accident, with 20 suffering serious injuries, said police.
The passengers are treated at the district hospital. According to eyewitnesses, the pickup was moving at a high speed when its driver lost control due to which the vehicle overturned and toppled over thrice. Locals rushed to the aid of the passengers and along with police facilitated the transport of the injured to the district hospital in ambulances.
"The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Most have sustained minor injuries, while some are suspected to be critically injuries. Those with serious injuries will be referred to Bilaspur for treatment," said Dr Devendra Paikra, Civil Surgeon, District Hospital.
While preliminary investigation suggests the mishap was caused by overloading and high speed, police have registered a case.
