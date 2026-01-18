Three Killed As SUV Falls Into Pond In Chhattisgarh's Bastar
The car was speeding causing the driver to lose control over it following which the vehicle plunged into the pond, said police.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Jagdalpur: Three persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling fell into a pond in Kalipur area of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.
ASP Maheshwar Nag of Bastar Police told ETV Bharat that the accident occurred late Saturday night. He said the car was carrying six passengers who were returning to the Bastar district headquarters after participating in a cricket tournament in Kalipur. "The car was speeding, causing the driver to lose control over it following which the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into the pond," he said.
The deceased were identified as Bhavesh Nag, Shekhar Nag, and Manish Newar. "Two of the men reportedly died on the spot, while the third succumbed to his injuries during treatment," said Nag.
Locals present at the spot jumped into the pond and fished out two passengers. "Upon receiving information, personnel of Parpa police station rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation", said Nag.
Bastar police took possession of the three bodies and sent them for postmortem. The police have registered a case and started investigating the accident.
On January 1, three persons including a three-month-old infant were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a dumper truck on Bhilwara-Kota National Highway under Bigod police station in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.
Bigod police station SHO (in-charge) Jai Sultan Kaviya said the deceased were identified as Narayan, Bhanu Pratap and the infant. The infant's mother Ganiya and three-year-old sister were critically injured in the mishap and were rushed to a hospital in Udaipur for treatment.
