Three Killed As SUV Falls Into Pond In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Jagdalpur: Three persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling fell into a pond in Kalipur area of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

ASP Maheshwar Nag of Bastar Police told ETV Bharat that the accident occurred late Saturday night. He said the car was carrying six passengers who were returning to the Bastar district headquarters after participating in a cricket tournament in Kalipur. "The car was speeding, causing the driver to lose control over it following which the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into the pond," he said.

The deceased were identified as Bhavesh Nag, Shekhar Nag, and Manish Newar. "Two of the men reportedly died on the spot, while the third succumbed to his injuries during treatment," said Nag.

Locals present at the spot jumped into the pond and fished out two passengers. "Upon receiving information, personnel of Parpa police station rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation", said Nag.