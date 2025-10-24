ETV Bharat / state

RJD’s Woman Candidate Receives ‘Threat’ In Bihar; One Detained

Vaishali: Bihar Police claimed to have detained one person for allegedly issuing a death threat to Shivani Shukla, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate for the Lalganj Assembly constituency.

Officials said the threat stemmed from an extortion targeting Shivani, the daughter of former MLA Munna Shukla, who is contesting elections for the first time. An unknown caller warned that she would be shot if she reached Ghataro village. “Shivani and her mother, Annu Shukla, have sufficient funds but are not paying the extortion money,” officials quoted the caller as saying.

The threat was made directly to the district police control room in Hajipur on Wednesday. Later, the Kartaha police station in charge also received a similar call, prompting police to increase the security alert.

Soon after the calls, Vaishali Police immediately sent an additional deployment, including a district-level bodyguard team and a special security detail for Shivani.