RJD’s Woman Candidate Receives ‘Threat’ In Bihar; One Detained
First-time RJD candidate Shivani Shukla receives a death threat linked to an extortion demand, prompting police to tighten security in Lalganj ahead Bihar elections.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST
Vaishali: Bihar Police claimed to have detained one person for allegedly issuing a death threat to Shivani Shukla, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate for the Lalganj Assembly constituency.
Officials said the threat stemmed from an extortion targeting Shivani, the daughter of former MLA Munna Shukla, who is contesting elections for the first time. An unknown caller warned that she would be shot if she reached Ghataro village. “Shivani and her mother, Annu Shukla, have sufficient funds but are not paying the extortion money,” officials quoted the caller as saying.
The threat was made directly to the district police control room in Hajipur on Wednesday. Later, the Kartaha police station in charge also received a similar call, prompting police to increase the security alert.
Soon after the calls, Vaishali Police immediately sent an additional deployment, including a district-level bodyguard team and a special security detail for Shivani.
Police said that police traced the threat call to Randhir Kumar of Ghataro village, whose brother, Ranjeet, is currently in Hyderabad, who allegedly used the phone. “Ranjeet has a criminal background, including prior involvement in murder and rape cases. Authorities have issued an interstate alert for his arrest,” they said.
Sadar SDPO-2, Lalganj, Gopal Mandal, said during the initial probe, police had detained Randhir Kumar, and he is being interrogated. “Interstate raids have been intensified to arrest his brother Ranjeet. Security for candidate Shivani Shukla has been strengthened, and the administration is vigilant to thwart any conspiracy. The culprits will not be spared,” he said.
The RJD has condemned the threat, accusing the NDA alliance of attempting to intimidate women candidates. Party supporters called the move “unacceptable” and demanded swift action against the perpetrators.
Shivani Shukla’s candidacy has raised the likelihood of a triangular contest in the constituency in Lalganj, with Congress also fielding a candidate.
