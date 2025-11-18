RJD Workers Protest Outside Rabri House, Demand Tejashwi Apology, Sanjay Ouster
Rohini’s post mentioning Sanjay Jha and Rameez created a storm in the political circles as both are considered close to Tejashwi.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 12:24 AM IST
Patna: Dozens of RJD workers from Sonpur launched an agitation outside Rabri Devi's residence at 10 Circular Road to register their protest against Lalu's daughter Rohini Acarya on Monday. They demanded the expulsion of Tejashwi Yadav's political advisor and RJD MP, Sanjay Yadav, from the party. RJD workers also raised slogans against Sanjay Yadav.
Party workers clearly said that they would not tolerate the insult to Rohini Acharya. They demanded that Tejashwi Yadav apologise to his sister. "A sister is a form of Goddess Durga. She has been insulted in this residence. What Sanjay Yadav, who came from Haryana, has done is wrong. Tejashwi ji must apologise for this mistake. We demand that Lalu Yadav resolve the family feud and Tejashwi ji apologise," Dinesh Kumar, a RJD worker, said.
RJD worker Ramchandra Rai said, "A man from Haryana will not be allowed to act arbitrarily in the party. He must be expelled from the party, or we will intensify our protest."
Rohini earlier brought the controversy to light in the media through her tweet. Acharya alleged that she was insulted at home. "If you talk about Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you're hit with slippers. I have severed ties with my family. I no longer have a family. Sanjay Yadav and Rameez don't want to take any responsibility for the defeat," she said.
