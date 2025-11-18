ETV Bharat / state

RJD Workers Protest Outside Rabri House, Demand Tejashwi Apology, Sanjay Ouster

Patna: Dozens of RJD workers from Sonpur launched an agitation outside Rabri Devi's residence at 10 Circular Road to register their protest against Lalu's daughter Rohini Acarya on Monday. They demanded the expulsion of Tejashwi Yadav's political advisor and RJD MP, Sanjay Yadav, from the party. RJD workers also raised slogans against Sanjay Yadav.

Party workers clearly said that they would not tolerate the insult to Rohini Acharya. They demanded that Tejashwi Yadav apologise to his sister. "A sister is a form of Goddess Durga. She has been insulted in this residence. What Sanjay Yadav, who came from Haryana, has done is wrong. Tejashwi ji must apologise for this mistake. We demand that Lalu Yadav resolve the family feud and Tejashwi ji apologise," Dinesh Kumar, a RJD worker, said.