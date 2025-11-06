ETV Bharat / state

Slippers, Stones And Cow Dung Thrown At Bihar Dy CM's Carcade In Lakhisarai

Sinha had arrived in Khoriyari in his constituency to inspect polling stations. At around 12 noon, around 50-60 RJD supporters allegedly gathered around booth numbers 404 and 405. They surrounded Vijay Sinha's vehicle and prevented it from proceeding further. The mob threw slippers, stones, and even cow dung at Sinha's car.

Police said, slippers, stones, and cow dung were thrown at Sinha's vehicles as the protesters shouted slogans of 'Down with Vijay Sinha'. A large police force was deployed at the scene and the situation was brought under control. Sinha described the incident as 'return of jungle raj' and accused the RJD of 'hooliganism'.

Lakhisarai : The carcade of Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate for Lakhisarai Assembly seat, Vijay Kumar Sinha, was allegedly attacked by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters at Khoriyari village in Lakhisarai on Thursday.

Immediately after the incident, Sinha spoke to the Superintendent of Police over the phone and criticized the district administration. He said, "These are RJD goons. They are resorting to hooliganism because the NDA is coming to power. They chased away my polling agent and prevented him from casting his vote. They are attempting to capture booths."

Sinha further slammed Lakhisarai SP Ajay Kumar and said the officer is 'cowardly and weak'. "If such incident occurs again, we will stage a protest", he warned, while seeking immediate probe into the incident by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Kumar said when he arrived at the polling stations in the morning, "everything was going on peacefully. But as Sharma arrived, protests broke out. We are investigating the matter".

The RJD claimed that the village had been without a road for the last 10 years. RJD's candidate from Mokama, Veena Devi, accused Sinha of orchestrating the attack. She said, "...He himself orchestrated this. He orchestrated it to increase his vote share..."

The Lakhisarai Assembly seat holds a significant place in Bihar politics. This seat, which falls under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency, has existed since 1977 and has witnessed a total of 11 Assembly elections. BJP's Sinha had won the 2020 election, his third consecutive victory.