RJD Raises 14 Heinous Cases Of Crime Against Girls And Women In Bihar; Govt Releases A Fact Sheet On Action Taken In Them
The opposition RJD criticised the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as they are unable to control crime against women in Bihar.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Patna: Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Friday, presented a list of 14 heinous rape cases in Bihar and put chief minister Nitish Kumar and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by him on the mat, asking why don't they abdicate if they cannot do anything to control crime against women. It prompted the state government to come out with a fact sheet with details about action taken in the incidents.
"You are still alive, not dead. Why don't you step down if you cannot do anything. It is just a chair, not a funeral beir. Indifferent BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) - Nitish government and dilapidated law and order situation! It is difficult for the daughters of Bihar to take even a single breath," The RJD posted on the social media platform X.
The cases quoted in the post occurred between February 1 and 19. They included the rape of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl child in Saharsa district, four-year-old girl at Bihta in Patna district, and a six-year-old girl in Kishanganj, as well as, rape and murder of a minor girl in Darbhanga.
Further in the post, the RJD highlighted rapes of minor girls in Saran, Sheikhpura, Munger, and Lakhisarai districts. It also mentioned rape and murder of women in Nawada and Bhagalpur, as well as the gang rape of a dancer from Uttar Pradesh in Bhojpur district in the state. The RJD has continuously been raising the issue of the rising cases of sexual offences against girls and women in the state. It has taken them up in the ongoing budget session of the Bihar legislature.
Its social media post came on a day the Bihar home department was poised to seek the legislative Assembly's approval for its budget for the financial year 2026-27. Stung by the post, the Bihar government issued a fact sheet on the criminal incidents mentioned by the opposition party and highlighted the action taken against the accused.
The fact sheet showed that the police took express action in 12 of the 14 incidents highlighted by the RJD. Altogether 19 accused have been arrested by them.
