RJD Raises 14 Heinous Cases Of Crime Against Girls And Women In Bihar; Govt Releases A Fact Sheet On Action Taken In Them

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets as he arrives during the Budget session of the state Assembly, in Patna on Friday. ( ANI )

Patna: Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Friday, presented a list of 14 heinous rape cases in Bihar and put chief minister Nitish Kumar and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by him on the mat, asking why don't they abdicate if they cannot do anything to control crime against women. It prompted the state government to come out with a fact sheet with details about action taken in the incidents.

"You are still alive, not dead. Why don't you step down if you cannot do anything. It is just a chair, not a funeral beir. Indifferent BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) - Nitish government and dilapidated law and order situation! It is difficult for the daughters of Bihar to take even a single breath," The RJD posted on the social media platform X.

The cases quoted in the post occurred between February 1 and 19. They included the rape of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl child in Saharsa district, four-year-old girl at Bihta in Patna district, and a six-year-old girl in Kishanganj, as well as, rape and murder of a minor girl in Darbhanga.