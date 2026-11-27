ETV Bharat / state

RJD MP Comes Out In Support Of Delimitation Bill, Backtracks Later

Surendra Yadav ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Even as the NDA-led Central Government is trying its best to garner support for the contentious Delimitation Bill, a rift appears to be emerging within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over the issue.

While Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha is against the bill, Lok Sabha member Surendra Yadav came out in support of it only to make a U-turn after the matter escalated and rumours started circulating on a rift within the party over the issue. Yadav said delimitation is necessary given the growing population of the country. Yadav said while he supports the increase in Lok Sabha seats, the representation should increase in proportion to the population so that public concerns can be better addressed.

"Increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats will benefit both the public and public representatives. I believe that delimitation should be carried out in proportion to the population. I am in favor of it," he said. But as the matter escalated, Yadav made a U-turn and said his statement was aimed at the Bihar panchayat elections. " As far as the bill is concerned, whatever decision party president Lalu Prasad Yadav takes will be acceptable to us," he said. However, Jha did not mince his words on the issue and said, "This is a strangulation campaign and not a delimitation exercise."