RJD MLA Tries To Cross River Piggy-Riding Dalit Man's Shoulders, Falls Into Knee-Deep Water
Since the water in the river was only knee-deep, the duo did not suffer any injuries, reports Neeraj Kumar
Published : November 10, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Palamu: A Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA, who was being carried across a river on the shoulders of a Dalit man, fell into the river as the man carrying the legislator stumbled in the middle of the river at Ghasidag in Palamu district of Jharkhand.
According to sources, the incident took place in Bishrampur area of Palamu district on Monday. Since the water in the river was only knee-deep, the duo did not suffer any injuries.
Residents said that a religious ceremony had been organised in Ghasidag panchayat, for which local MLA Naresh Prasad Singh had been invited. He arrived in Ghasidag late Monday evening to attend the event. To reach Ghasidag, the MLA had to cross the Dhuriya River. He climbed on to the shoulders of a Dalit man to make the crossing, but as the man reached the middle of the river, he stumbled and fell.
Dhananjay Paswan, a representative for MLA Naresh Prasad Singh, stated that he is gathering details about the incident and will comment further once he has more information. During the rainy season, Ghasidag panchayat gets cut off from the main road. The area is surrounded by rivers, and residents have long been demanding the construction of a bridge.
Meanwhile, Anju Devi, the village head of Ghasidag panchayat, remarked that the MLA’s decision to be carried across the river on the shoulders of a Dalit man reflects his mindset. There is no bridge in the village. Although the villagers have been demanding the bridge for a long time, the issue has not been addressed.
She noted that the incident occurred during a religious ceremony held in the village. Now that the MLA himself has fallen, he should perhaps better understand the hardships faced by the public, she said.
Rahul Dubey, a leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the Bishrampur Assembly constituency, pointed out that ordinary citizens are unable to even access medical treatment during the rainy season. It has been two years since he became an MLA, yet he is seen trying to cross a stretch of water by riding on the back of a Dalit man. As an elected representative, he ought to be attuned to the problems faced by the public.
"The government in Jharkhand is primarily exploiting Adivasis, Dalits, and the backward classes. Incidents such as the death of Nisha Bhagat or the events in Bishrampur reveal the true mindset of this government. It has failed to accomplish any meaningful work and remains indifferent to the suffering of the common people. Democracy is being reduced to a mockery. While the government claims to champion the cause of Dalits and Adivasis, it is, in reality, the very group it exploits the most," said Amit Tiwari, district president, BJP, Palamu.
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