ETV Bharat / state

RJD MLA Tries To Cross River Piggy-Riding Dalit Man's Shoulders, Falls Into Knee-Deep Water

The MLA tried to cross the river on the shoulders of another man ( ETV Bharat )

Palamu: A Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA, who was being carried across a river on the shoulders of a Dalit man, fell into the river as the man carrying the legislator stumbled in the middle of the river at Ghasidag in Palamu district of Jharkhand.

According to sources, the incident took place in Bishrampur area of ​​Palamu district on Monday. Since the water in the river was only knee-deep, the duo did not suffer any injuries.

Residents said that a religious ceremony had been organised in Ghasidag panchayat, for which local MLA Naresh Prasad Singh had been invited. He arrived in Ghasidag late Monday evening to attend the event. To reach Ghasidag, the MLA had to cross the Dhuriya River. He climbed on to the shoulders of a Dalit man to make the crossing, but as the man reached the middle of the river, he stumbled and fell. Dhananjay Paswan, a representative for MLA Naresh Prasad Singh, stated that he is gathering details about the incident and will comment further once he has more information. During the rainy season, Ghasidag panchayat gets cut off from the main road. The area is surrounded by rivers, and residents have long been demanding the construction of a bridge. Meanwhile, Anju Devi, the village head of Ghasidag panchayat, remarked that the MLA’s decision to be carried across the river on the shoulders of a Dalit man reflects his mindset. There is no bridge in the village. Although the villagers have been demanding the bridge for a long time, the issue has not been addressed.