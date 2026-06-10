ETV Bharat / state

'Is Bihar Bankrupt? Why Was Money Withdrawn From Contingency Fund?' asks Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national working president and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Wednesday asked whether Bihar was on the verge of going bankrupt, and whether the capitalist policies and anti-people decisions of the government were pushing the state towards financial emergency.

Taking to social media platform X, Tejashwi asserted that the financial distress has become so serious that the state cabinet approved a proposal to withdraw Rs 3,662 crore from the Bihar Contingency Fund to provide social security pension to the people for the months of May, June and July.

“Contingency funds are used by the government to face any unexpected problem, natural disaster or financial distress to fulfill needs. If it is being used in any state to provide pension, then we must understand how much worse and dangerous the situation has become,” Tejashwi said.

“I have been continuously saying for the past six months, and it is evident to everybody that the state coffers are empty, and employees in the state are not being provided payments related to their salaries and pensions. The contractors have not been paid for the past year,” he added.

Incidentally, Tejashwi’s post came on Wednesday, after the Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led National Democratic Alliance transferred Rs 1,100 per month pensions to eligible senior citizens, differently-abled people, and widows.

Writing further in his post, the RJD leader pointed out that work related to development projects sanctioned in 2023-24 has not started yet, let alone the announcements made in 2025 and 2026 without any consideration.

Tejashwi said electricity supply was being heavily curtailed across the state, the scholarship amount was not being given and the ‘student credit card’ scheme to help facilitate higher education has come to a halt.

He added that the recent cabinet meeting also stopped the ‘Bihar Rajya Fasal Sahayata Yojana’ (crop insurance and assistance scheme) for farmers.