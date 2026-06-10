'Is Bihar Bankrupt? Why Was Money Withdrawn From Contingency Fund?' asks Tejashwi Yadav
The LoP said the situation is so serious that the govt approved a proposal to withdraw Rs 3,662 crore from the Bihar Contingency Fund.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST|
Updated : June 10, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national working president and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Wednesday asked whether Bihar was on the verge of going bankrupt, and whether the capitalist policies and anti-people decisions of the government were pushing the state towards financial emergency.
Taking to social media platform X, Tejashwi asserted that the financial distress has become so serious that the state cabinet approved a proposal to withdraw Rs 3,662 crore from the Bihar Contingency Fund to provide social security pension to the people for the months of May, June and July.
“Contingency funds are used by the government to face any unexpected problem, natural disaster or financial distress to fulfill needs. If it is being used in any state to provide pension, then we must understand how much worse and dangerous the situation has become,” Tejashwi said.
क्या बिहार दिवालिया होने के कगार पर है? क्या डबल इंजन सरकार की पूंजीपरस्त नीतियों और जनविरोधी निर्णयों से वित्तीय आपातकाल की स्थिति उत्पन्न होने वाली है?— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 10, 2026
बिहार का वित्तीय संकट इतना गंभीर हो चुका है कि कल बिहार कैबिनेट ने मई, जून और जुलाई 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 की सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशन देने के… pic.twitter.com/dWWtwyXiRo
“I have been continuously saying for the past six months, and it is evident to everybody that the state coffers are empty, and employees in the state are not being provided payments related to their salaries and pensions. The contractors have not been paid for the past year,” he added.
Incidentally, Tejashwi’s post came on Wednesday, after the Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led National Democratic Alliance transferred Rs 1,100 per month pensions to eligible senior citizens, differently-abled people, and widows.
Writing further in his post, the RJD leader pointed out that work related to development projects sanctioned in 2023-24 has not started yet, let alone the announcements made in 2025 and 2026 without any consideration.
Tejashwi said electricity supply was being heavily curtailed across the state, the scholarship amount was not being given and the ‘student credit card’ scheme to help facilitate higher education has come to a halt.
He added that the recent cabinet meeting also stopped the ‘Bihar Rajya Fasal Sahayata Yojana’ (crop insurance and assistance scheme) for farmers.
“The financial condition of Bihar is worrisome. The chief minister should reply why such a situation has arisen that Rs 3,662 crore is being withdrawn from the contingency fund instead of budgetary provisions to provide social security pension despite the double-engine government (rule of the same political party or alliance in the state and at the Centre) being in place for decades,” Tejashwi said.
The RJD working president asserted that the “novice chief minister should immediately address the people of Bihar who are worried, afraid and apprehensive about the state's hapless financial position.”
Tejashwi has flagged the issue at a time Bihar is facing a debt of over Rs 4 lakh crore with interest on loans shooting up to nearly Rs 110 crore per day.
It is looking towards the Reserve Bank of India and other agencies to tide over the situation, and has also relaxed a 1998 rule of the finance department that limited expenditure in the first quarter of a financial year to 33 per cent of the budget.
A senior finance department officer told ETV Bharat that the present situation was “a repercussion of payments related to schemes that were announced and started before the November 2025 Assembly elections, despite the state having a huge population (around 13 crore) and limited financial resources.”
The state government has approached the Reserve Bank of India to borrow money to meet its expenses on various social welfare and development projects.
At an earlier cabinet meeting, the Bihar government approved Rs 23,165 crore as a grant for electricity consumers under the ‘Mukhyamantri Vidyut Upbhokta Sahayata Yojana’ for the financial year 2026-27.
Under this scheme, Rs 18,005 crore at a rate of over Rs 1,500 crore per month between April 2026 and March 2027 would be provided directly to the NTPC through the Reserve Bank of India while the remaining Rs 5,160 crore would be provided to the Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited.
Economists and financial experts apprehend that Bihar is entering a debt trap due to borrowings, making recovery very difficult.
“When you borrow, you have to pay interest on it. You borrow when you lack the money to run the government and welfare schemes. And you have to keep borrowing to meet the increased expenses when resources are lacking. It seems Bihar is moving into a debt trap or cycle. It would be very difficult to recover from such a situation,” social activist and former professor of economics at Patna University, N K Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.
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