RJD Leader Suraj Bhan Singh Wants ECI To Ensure That Incidents Like Mokama Murder Are Not Repeated

By Sujit Jha

Mokama: Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav's murder in Mokama ahead of the Bihar assembly polls has sparked outrage on the political landscape of the state. His post mortem report states that his lungs were ruptured and several ribs were broken that led to his death.

Former MP from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Suraj Bhan Singh whose wife Veena Devi is contesting from the constituency on the RJD ticket has sought that the Election Commission of India (ECI) make arrangements to ensure that such incidents are not repeated anywhere in the country. He said the victim’s family should receive adequate compensation.

"The ECI should conduct an inquiry into this matter. Both the ruling party and the opposition should jointly investigate. Such incidents bring disrepute to the country and the state. We should think about preventing such incidents from happening again," he told ETV Bharat.

Pointing out that the incident has made Mokama a hot seat, the RJD strongman said, "The public has made up its mind about the poll outcome. Both the ruling party and the opposition are claiming victory but the truth will be revealed on the day of the counting.. Those supported by us will definitely expand their cabinet in Bihar."