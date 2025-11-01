RJD Leader Suraj Bhan Singh Wants ECI To Ensure That Incidents Like Mokama Murder Are Not Repeated
Victim's postmortem report states that his lungs were ruptured and several ribs were broken that led to his death
Published : November 1, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST|
Updated : November 1, 2025 at 8:22 PM IST
By Sujit Jha
Mokama: Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav's murder in Mokama ahead of the Bihar assembly polls has sparked outrage on the political landscape of the state. His post mortem report states that his lungs were ruptured and several ribs were broken that led to his death.
Former MP from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Suraj Bhan Singh whose wife Veena Devi is contesting from the constituency on the RJD ticket has sought that the Election Commission of India (ECI) make arrangements to ensure that such incidents are not repeated anywhere in the country. He said the victim’s family should receive adequate compensation.
"The ECI should conduct an inquiry into this matter. Both the ruling party and the opposition should jointly investigate. Such incidents bring disrepute to the country and the state. We should think about preventing such incidents from happening again," he told ETV Bharat.
Pointing out that the incident has made Mokama a hot seat, the RJD strongman said, "The public has made up its mind about the poll outcome. Both the ruling party and the opposition are claiming victory but the truth will be revealed on the day of the counting.. Those supported by us will definitely expand their cabinet in Bihar."
On Thursday afternoon, the convoys of Jan Suraj Party candidate Priyadarshi Piyush and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) candidate Anant Singh came face to face near Tartar village in the Mokama assembly constituency. Stone-throwing and physical violence broke out between the two sides over some issue. According to police, when they arrived at the scene, only two or three vehicles were present. One vehicle contained a dead body that was identified as Dular Chand Yadav.
His postmortem was conducted by a team of three doctors at Patna Sadar Hospital that revealed that he did not die from a gunshot. The bullet had passed through his leg but was not fatal. The actual cause was a ruptured lung and cardio-respiratory failure.
The report states that Dular Chand was hit hard on the back by a heavy object causing him to fall to the ground. This fractured several ribs and severely damaged a lung following which a respiratory arrest led to cardiac arrest. The report has been submitted to the investigating officer. The police have also ordered a forensic examination.
A special team led by the Rural Superintendent of Police is investigating the case. The ECI has also sought a detailed report from Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on the entire incident.
The deceased's grandson Neeraj Kumar is an eyewitness on whose statement a case has been registered at Bhadaur Police Station against Anant Singh, Karamveer Singh, Rajveer (or Ranveer) Singh, Chhotan Singh, Sanjay Singh and several unidentified individuals.
Read More