ETV Bharat / state

RJD Leader Performs 'Havan' And 'Yagya' For Party's Victory In Bihar Assembly Polls

Kedar Prasad Yadav is conducting a 24-hour ritual of sacrifice in Bhagwanpur Kiratpur Rajaram village in Vaishali district, praying for party leader Tejashwi Yadav's elevation to Chief Minister of Bihar. Speaking over his ritual, Yadav said, “With the blessings of Lord Shiva, this time our leader will definitely become the Chief Minister and take the state forward”.

Vaishali: As exit polls give an edge to the Nitish Kumar led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) in the run-up to the Bihar assembly election 2025 results, Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) leader Kedar Prasad Yadav here on Thursday started a 'Havan' and 'Yagya' to pray for the party's victory.

Yadav, considered close to RJD chief Lalu Yadav, said that Bihar “needs Tejashwi Yadav”. He described Tejashwi as the “future of Bihar, a provider of employment to the unemployed, and a man of development”.

"I have resolved to make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister. I have started a 24-hour Yagya (fire sacrifice) to ensure Tejashwi becomes the Chief Minister and develops Bihar,"he said.

The RJD leader Yadav had previously performed a similar ritual during Chhath Puja to pray for Tejashwi Yadav's elevation to the top post. He walked approximately 2 kilometers to the Chhath Ghat, performing 'Danda Pranam'.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing a party rally during Bihar Assembly Election 2025 (ETV Bharat)

The results for the Bihar assembly polls, which were conducted in two shifts on November 6 and 11, will be declared on Friday November 14. Exit polls have given an edge to the NDA government, but the Mahagathbandhan has rubbished the claims.