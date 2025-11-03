ETV Bharat / state

RJD Expels Gaurabauram Candidate Afzal Ali Khan For Six Years Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday expelled its Gaurabauram Assembly seat candidate, Afzal Ali Khan, from the party for six years, just three days before the first phase of voting in Bihar.

According to a notification issued by the party, Afzal Ali Khan was expelled for violating the Grand Alliance’s agreement and disregarding party directives.

The Gaurabauram seat had been allotted to the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) under the seat-sharing arrangement within the INDIA bloc. However, Afzal Ali continued his campaign even after the alliance finalised Santosh Sahni, the brother of VIP chief Mukesh Sahni, as its official candidate.

The expulsion has sparked confusion among Khan’s supporters, as he had received the ticket from RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav himself and had already filed his nomination. Despite this, his name was not withdrawn, and he continued campaigning, leading to the controversy.