RJD Expels Gaurabauram Candidate Afzal Ali Khan For Six Years Ahead Of Bihar Polls
The voting for the Gaurabauram constituency in Bihar is scheduled in the first phase on November 6.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST
Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday expelled its Gaurabauram Assembly seat candidate, Afzal Ali Khan, from the party for six years, just three days before the first phase of voting in Bihar.
According to a notification issued by the party, Afzal Ali Khan was expelled for violating the Grand Alliance’s agreement and disregarding party directives.
The Gaurabauram seat had been allotted to the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) under the seat-sharing arrangement within the INDIA bloc. However, Afzal Ali continued his campaign even after the alliance finalised Santosh Sahni, the brother of VIP chief Mukesh Sahni, as its official candidate.
The expulsion has sparked confusion among Khan’s supporters, as he had received the ticket from RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav himself and had already filed his nomination. Despite this, his name was not withdrawn, and he continued campaigning, leading to the controversy.
Meanwhile, Mukesh Sahni rallied the alliance behind his brother Santosh Sahni, effectively sidelining the RJD’s Afzal Ali Khan. Voting for the Gaurabauram constituency is scheduled in the first phase on November 6.
Calling the expulsion letter fake and a political conspiracy, Afzal Ali Khan said, "The false letter is being spread as part of a conspiracy. Seeing my growing popularity and public support, opponents have lost their footing. Fearing defeat, they are trying to create confusion through fake letters. But the people know the truth."
RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal said, "In light of the decision taken by Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mohammad Afzal Ali Khan was expected to respect the party's decision, following the alliance's principles."
"However, Mohammad Afzal Ali Khan, in defiance of the party's decision, did not withdraw his nomination, intending to benefit the NDA alliance. Therefore, in light of the party's decision, Afzal Ali Khan is expelled from the party's primary membership for six years, considering his stubbornness and conduct against the leadership's decision," he added.
The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, whereas bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14.
