MLC Election | RJD Wins Second Seat In Bihar
RJD nominee Anil Jha defeated BJP candidate Sarevesh Kumar to emerge victorious from the Darbhanga Graduates Seat. Reports Varun Thakur
Published : October 29, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Darbhanga: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nominee emerged victorious from the Darbhanga Graduates' constituency. The result was announced following the counting of second-preference votes.
RJD candidate Anil Jha defeated BJP nominee Sarvesh Kumar. Kumar was the sitting Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and was given a ticket by the saffron party.
The counting of votes lasted for 57 hours, and the final result was declared at 4:30 PM today. Anil Jha said that he was among the masses for 30 years and credited the public for his win.
"My win belongs to the common public. I have been engaged in social service for the past 30 years. People have reposed their faith in me. Graduate voters cast their ballots by transcending the boundaries of caste, religion, and political party affiliations," he said.
"This victory belongs to the ordinary voters. People have blessed me, having been inspired by my principled and simple way of life. I have won by a margin of around 500 votes. Sarvesh has been defeated, and I have emerged victorious. People have given me an opportunity to serve them," he added.
Suresh Prasad Rai of the Jan Suraaj Party won the Darbhanga Teachers' seat.
Neeraj Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) won the Patna Graduates' constituency seat, while Sanjeev Kumar of the RJD won the Patna Teachers' constituency seat.
In the Tirhut Graduates' constituency, independent candidate Vanshidhar Brajwashi has emerged victorious, and in the Tirhut Teachers' constituency, BJP's Narendra Prasad Singh was declared as the winner.
Meanwhile, NK Yadav of the BJP has won the Kosi Graduates' constituency seat, and independent candidate Rahul Raj has secured victory in the Saran Teachers' constituency.
Read More