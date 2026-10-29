ETV Bharat / state

MLC Election | RJD Wins Second Seat In Bihar

Darbhanga: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nominee emerged victorious from the Darbhanga Graduates' constituency. The result was announced following the counting of second-preference votes.

RJD candidate Anil Jha defeated BJP nominee Sarvesh Kumar. Kumar was the sitting Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and was given a ticket by the saffron party.

The counting of votes lasted for 57 hours, and the final result was declared at 4:30 PM today. Anil Jha said that he was among the masses for 30 years and credited the public for his win.

"My win belongs to the common public. I have been engaged in social service for the past 30 years. People have reposed their faith in me. Graduate voters cast their ballots by transcending the boundaries of caste, religion, and political party affiliations," he said.

"This victory belongs to the ordinary voters. People have blessed me, having been inspired by my principled and simple way of life. I have won by a margin of around 500 votes. Sarvesh has been defeated, and I have emerged victorious. People have given me an opportunity to serve them," he added.