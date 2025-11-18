ETV Bharat / state

RJD Alleges 'EVM Fraud, Money Power' After Party's Poor Show In Bihar Elections

RJD's Bihar president Mangani Lal Mandal has attributed the assembly poll defeat to "EVM manipulation and money power".

RJD Alleges 'EVM Fraud' After Party's Poor Show In Bihar Elections
Rashtriya Janata Dal Bihar President Mangani Lal Mandal addresses a press conference, at party office in Patna (File/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 9:02 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Patna: After suffering a major setback in the Bihar Assembly elections, winning a paltry 25 seats, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) cited "EVM manipulation and money power" as the prime reasons for its defeat.

On Monday, Legislature party leader Tejashwi Yadav chaired a review meeting of the party with the newly elected MLAs and other senior leaders to assess what went wrong in the assembly polls.

Addressing the media, state RJD president Mangani Lal Mandal said the party conducted a detailed review, during which "EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) manipulation" was found. He asserted that EVM manipulation and money power played a major role in the results.

"A thorough review was conducted, which revealed the 'magic of EVMs'. EVM manipulation has been exposed, vote manipulation has been done. Money was distributed openly before the elections," Mandal said.

He further claimed that huge amount of money were used to influence voters and that the RJD leaders were targeted during the elections.

Mandal alleged that party workers were harassed, detained and arrested at different places. "Despite informing the Election Commission and observers, no action was taken," he alleged.

Calling for an overhaul of the election process, Mandal said, "EVM manipulation took place in the Bihar elections. EVM machines must be abolished. If we want fair elections, the old system must be implemented. Elections should be conducted using ballot boxes instead of EVMs."

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said the newly elected legislators have unanimously chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their legislative party leader. Echoing similar concerns over EVMs, he said, "There was fraud in EVMs, and we must fight against EVMs. We lost because of EVMs."

The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which had emerged as the single-largest party in 2020, has now slipped to third position with just 25 seats. While the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 202 of total 243 seats, the Opposition INDIA bloc was limited to just 35 seats.

Also Read:

‘Slipper Was Raised At Me’: Rohini Acharya Levels Fresh Allegations As Yadav Family Feud Widens

RJD Secures Highest Vote Share Despite Landslide Seat Loss In Bihar Assembly Elections

TAGGED:

BHAI VIRENDRA
MANGANI LAL MANDAL
EVM FRAUD
BIHAR ELECTION 2025
BIHAR ELECTION RESULTS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.