RJD Alleges 'EVM Fraud, Money Power' After Party's Poor Show In Bihar Elections

Patna: After suffering a major setback in the Bihar Assembly elections, winning a paltry 25 seats, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) cited "EVM manipulation and money power" as the prime reasons for its defeat.

On Monday, Legislature party leader Tejashwi Yadav chaired a review meeting of the party with the newly elected MLAs and other senior leaders to assess what went wrong in the assembly polls.

Addressing the media, state RJD president Mangani Lal Mandal said the party conducted a detailed review, during which "EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) manipulation" was found. He asserted that EVM manipulation and money power played a major role in the results.

"A thorough review was conducted, which revealed the 'magic of EVMs'. EVM manipulation has been exposed, vote manipulation has been done. Money was distributed openly before the elections," Mandal said.