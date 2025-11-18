RJD Alleges 'EVM Fraud, Money Power' After Party's Poor Show In Bihar Elections
RJD's Bihar president Mangani Lal Mandal has attributed the assembly poll defeat to "EVM manipulation and money power".
Patna: After suffering a major setback in the Bihar Assembly elections, winning a paltry 25 seats, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) cited "EVM manipulation and money power" as the prime reasons for its defeat.
On Monday, Legislature party leader Tejashwi Yadav chaired a review meeting of the party with the newly elected MLAs and other senior leaders to assess what went wrong in the assembly polls.
Addressing the media, state RJD president Mangani Lal Mandal said the party conducted a detailed review, during which "EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) manipulation" was found. He asserted that EVM manipulation and money power played a major role in the results.
"A thorough review was conducted, which revealed the 'magic of EVMs'. EVM manipulation has been exposed, vote manipulation has been done. Money was distributed openly before the elections," Mandal said.
He further claimed that huge amount of money were used to influence voters and that the RJD leaders were targeted during the elections.
Mandal alleged that party workers were harassed, detained and arrested at different places. "Despite informing the Election Commission and observers, no action was taken," he alleged.
Calling for an overhaul of the election process, Mandal said, "EVM manipulation took place in the Bihar elections. EVM machines must be abolished. If we want fair elections, the old system must be implemented. Elections should be conducted using ballot boxes instead of EVMs."
RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said the newly elected legislators have unanimously chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their legislative party leader. Echoing similar concerns over EVMs, he said, "There was fraud in EVMs, and we must fight against EVMs. We lost because of EVMs."
The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which had emerged as the single-largest party in 2020, has now slipped to third position with just 25 seats. While the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 202 of total 243 seats, the Opposition INDIA bloc was limited to just 35 seats.
