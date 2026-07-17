Rahul Gandhi Rakes Up NEET Paper Leak In Dehradun, Interacts With Students
Gandhi talked to the father of a girl who died by suicide after the paper leak. The girl's father shared his pain on stage.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
Dehradun: Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi raked up the issue of NEET paper leak at the "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme in Dehradun on Friday.
During the programme, Gandhi interacted with students and interacted with parents whose children had died by suicide due to depression caused by the NEET paper leak. One such aspirant was Riya Thapa who died by suicide after the paper leak. Gandhi called Riya's father to the stage, where he shared his grief with everyone.
Riya's father, Rajesh Mall, expressed his pain to Gandhi on stage. He his daughter used to study until three in the morning. "When my daughter returned after appearing the NEET exam, she was very happy and told me that she had done very well. She hoped that she would be selected, but as soon as she learned that the NEET paper had been leaked, she was completely shattered," Rajesh said.
रिया कुमारी ने NEET पेपर लीक की वजह से खुदकुशी कर ली थी। आज उनके पिता राजेश मल्ल जी, राहुल गांधी जी से मिलकर भावुक हो गए।— Congress (@INCIndia) July 17, 2026
उन्होंने कहा- जो मेरी बेटी के साथ हुआ, वो किसी और बेटी के साथ न हो। राहुल जी, आप संसद में हमारी आवाज उठाइए। pic.twitter.com/WR72NF4eQl
Rajesh said Riya told her that she had been deceived. "Riya became distraught after learning of the paper leak and ultimately took the drastic step. She was upset after this incident. Learning that the exam would be rescheduled further exasperated her. Ultimately, my 23-year-old daughter died suicide," he said. Riya's father urged Gandhi to raise the issue in the House.
"What happened to my daughter should not happen to any other daughter. Rahul ji, please raise our voice in Parliament," Rajesh said.
Earlier, in a post on X, Gandhi alleged that Uttarakhand, popularly known as 'Devbhoomi', had become the "epicentre of paper leaks" and questioned the state government's handling of the issue.
जब System की नीयत में है Paper Leak,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2026
तो छात्रों का future होगा ही weak!
आज | 17 जुलाई | देहरादून#ChhatronKiGoonj #ShikshaRevolution pic.twitter.com/cOlFRUfSqo
"I am coming to Dehradun on July 17th. But why Uttarakhand? Because 'Devbhoomi' has been turned into the epicentre of paper leaks," he wrote. Targeting the state government over alleged irregularities in UKSSSC examinations held in 2025, Gandhi claimed that a "system" had emerged where government posts were being secured through means other than merit. "A 'system' has taken root here regarding UKSSSC exams, where positions like Patwari or Lekhpal are secured not through merit, but at rates fixed by criminals," he said.
In October 2025, following a major paper leak controversy, the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) cancelled the Graduate-Level Recruitment Examination (which included 416 vacancies for Patwari, Lekhpal, and seven other posts). The written examination, which took place across all state districts on September 21, 2025, was declared completely "null" after a thorough inquiry.
Earlier, a single-member inquiry commission, constituted by the Uttarakhand government to investigate alleged irregularities in the competitive examination conducted by the UKSSSC on September 21, 2025, submitted its interim report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The commission is headed by Justice (Retd) UC Dhyani.
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