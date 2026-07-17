ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Rakes Up NEET Paper Leak In Dehradun, Interacts With Students

Dehradun: Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi raked up the issue of NEET paper leak at the "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme in Dehradun on Friday.

During the programme, Gandhi interacted with students and interacted with parents whose children had died by suicide due to depression caused by the NEET paper leak. One such aspirant was Riya Thapa who died by suicide after the paper leak. Gandhi called Riya's father to the stage, where he shared his grief with everyone.

Riya's father, Rajesh Mall, expressed his pain to Gandhi on stage. He his daughter used to study until three in the morning. "When my daughter returned after appearing the NEET exam, she was very happy and told me that she had done very well. She hoped that she would be selected, but as soon as she learned that the NEET paper had been leaked, she was completely shattered," Rajesh said.

Rajesh said Riya told her that she had been deceived. "Riya became distraught after learning of the paper leak and ultimately took the drastic step. She was upset after this incident. Learning that the exam would be rescheduled further exasperated her. Ultimately, my 23-year-old daughter died suicide," he said. Riya's father urged Gandhi to raise the issue in the House.