Rivers Of Arunachal Pradesh: Tale of Angling, Conservation, Legendary Golden Mahseer
Infrastructure push and illegal fishing practices are taking a toll on these pristine rivers, reports ETV Bharat's Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Tezpur: In the remote eastern edge of Arunachal Pradesh, where the Siang river cuts through deep valleys and dense forests before entering Assam, the rivers are more than just waterways. They are the identity of the region, sustaining communities, culture, biodiversity, and an emerging eco-tourism economy built around angling and river conservation.
Flowing through Pasighat, often referred as the gateway to Arunachal Pradesh, the Siang, a key tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra, is considered one of the wildest rivers of Northeast India. Its cold, oxygen-rich Himalayan waters are home to some of the world’s most iconic freshwater fish species, including the legendary Golden Mahseer, widely known among anglers as the “Tiger of the River”.
For decades, the rivers of Arunachal Pradesh have quietly attracted fishing enthusiasts and adventure seekers from across the world. Anglers from countries such as the US, England, France, the Netherlands, Japan, and Thailand travel to the Northeast not merely for fishing, but also to experience the thrill of battling one of the strongest freshwater game fish on the planet in its natural habitat.
Among those closely connected to these rivers is Tapir Darang, a fishing guide from Pasighat who has spent years exploring the river and guiding tourists through the region’s angling routes.
Speaking about the growing fascination with Northeast India’s rivers, Tapir said: “Many people ask why foreigners come all the way to the Northeast just for fishing. The answer is simple — our rivers are home to rare fish species found only in the Himalayan region. The most famous among them is the Golden Mahseer, which anglers call the ‘Tiger of the River.’ Its strength and fighting spirit make it one of the most exciting freshwater fish in the world.”
The Golden Mahseer, known for its shimmering golden scales and immense power, thrives only in fast-flowing, crystal-clear rivers with high oxygen levels. Unlike fish that survive in stagnant or muddy waters, Mahseer require clean mountain rivers to live and breed. This makes the rivers of Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nepal, Bhutan, and other Himalayan regions critical habitats for the species.
Angling Tourism, An Important Source of Livelihood
Apart from the Golden Mahseer, rivers in the Siang basin are also home to the Chocolate Mahseer and giant Goonch catfish, both highly valued by anglers and researchers alike. According to Tapir, rivers such as the Siang, Kameng, Subansiri, and Yingkiong continue to reveal unexplored aquatic diversity. Recently, a tourist from England caught a Chocolate Masheer, but released it in the river later.
“Scientists and researchers are still discovering new fish species and aquatic insects in these rivers. That is why protecting our river ecosystems is extremely important,” he said.
Over the years, angling tourism has gradually emerged as an important source of livelihood for many local communities in Northeast India. Tourists visiting Arunachal Pradesh often stay in homestays, hire local guides and taxis, purchase local products, and participate in angling festivals organised across the region.
For many families, this growing eco-tourism sector provides income while encouraging conservation-based tourism rather than destructive exploitation of natural resources. However, despite their ecological importance, the rivers of the Northeast are facing increasing threats.
Illegal practices such as the use of dynamite, electric current, bleaching powder, and poisonous plant extracts for fishing continue to devastate aquatic ecosystems across several river systems. These destructive methods kill not only mature fish but also eggs, larvae, insects, and microorganisms essential for maintaining ecological balance.
Tapir warned that such activities are rapidly destroying the fragile biodiversity.
“Fish are not only important for food or tourism, but also help keep rivers healthy. When people use dynamite or poison in rivers, they destroy the entire ecosystem. It affects nature and also the livelihoods of communities that depend on rivers,” he explained.
Infrastructure Growth Leading To Environmental Degradation
Environmental degradation caused by infrastructure development has added further pressure. Road construction, deforestation, soil erosion, and dams have significantly altered river conditions in many Himalayan regions. Sediments and loose soil flowing into rivers make the water muddy, reducing oxygen levels required by sensitive species like Mahseer.
According to local anglers, large Golden Mahseer weighing between 25 and 35 kilograms were once commonplace in several rivers of Arunachal Pradesh. Today, sightings of such giant fish have become increasingly rare.
“Earlier, our rivers were clearer and healthier. But due to dam construction and heavy soil erosion, many rivers turned muddy. Mahseer cannot survive in such conditions because they need clean, oxygen-rich water,” Tapir said.
Conservationists believe that if immediate protection measures are not taken up, future generations may never witness these magnificent fish in the wild.
Experts and local communities are now advocating sustainable fishing methods such as regulated hook angling and controlled traditional net fishing, while strongly opposing the use of explosives, electricity, and chemicals in rivers. Catch-and-release angling, which allows fish to survive after being caught, has also gained popularity among responsible anglers visiting the region.
The story of the Golden Mahseer is no longer just about sport fishing. It has become a larger story about environmental protection, river conservation, and the survival of one of the world’s richest freshwater ecosystems.
For the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast, rivers like the Siang are deeply tied to culture, livelihood, and identity. Protecting them means preserving not only biodiversity, but also the future of communities that have lived alongside these rivers for generations.
As the Siang river continues its journey, winding its way through the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh, it carries a message that conservation and sustainable tourism can coexist, but only if these rivers are protected before it is too late. Local guides like Tapir Darang hope this message resonates with the people.
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