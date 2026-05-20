ETV Bharat / state

Rivers Of Arunachal Pradesh: Tale of Angling, Conservation, Legendary Golden Mahseer

Tezpur: In the remote eastern edge of Arunachal Pradesh, where the Siang river cuts through deep valleys and dense forests before entering Assam, the rivers are more than just waterways. They are the identity of the region, sustaining communities, culture, biodiversity, and an emerging eco-tourism economy built around angling and river conservation.

Flowing through Pasighat, often referred as the gateway to Arunachal Pradesh, the Siang, a key tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra, is considered one of the wildest rivers of Northeast India. Its cold, oxygen-rich Himalayan waters are home to some of the world’s most iconic freshwater fish species, including the legendary Golden Mahseer, widely known among anglers as the “Tiger of the River”.

For decades, the rivers of Arunachal Pradesh have quietly attracted fishing enthusiasts and adventure seekers from across the world. Anglers from countries such as the US, England, France, the Netherlands, Japan, and Thailand travel to the Northeast not merely for fishing, but also to experience the thrill of battling one of the strongest freshwater game fish on the planet in its natural habitat.

Among those closely connected to these rivers is Tapir Darang, a fishing guide from Pasighat who has spent years exploring the river and guiding tourists through the region’s angling routes.

Speaking about the growing fascination with Northeast India’s rivers, Tapir said: “Many people ask why foreigners come all the way to the Northeast just for fishing. The answer is simple — our rivers are home to rare fish species found only in the Himalayan region. The most famous among them is the Golden Mahseer, which anglers call the ‘Tiger of the River.’ Its strength and fighting spirit make it one of the most exciting freshwater fish in the world.”

The Golden Mahseer, known for its shimmering golden scales and immense power, thrives only in fast-flowing, crystal-clear rivers with high oxygen levels. Unlike fish that survive in stagnant or muddy waters, Mahseer require clean mountain rivers to live and breed. This makes the rivers of Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nepal, Bhutan, and other Himalayan regions critical habitats for the species.

Angling Tourism, An Important Source of Livelihood

Apart from the Golden Mahseer, rivers in the Siang basin are also home to the Chocolate Mahseer and giant Goonch catfish, both highly valued by anglers and researchers alike. According to Tapir, rivers such as the Siang, Kameng, Subansiri, and Yingkiong continue to reveal unexplored aquatic diversity. Recently, a tourist from England caught a Chocolate Masheer, but released it in the river later.

“Scientists and researchers are still discovering new fish species and aquatic insects in these rivers. That is why protecting our river ecosystems is extremely important,” he said.

Over the years, angling tourism has gradually emerged as an important source of livelihood for many local communities in Northeast India. Tourists visiting Arunachal Pradesh often stay in homestays, hire local guides and taxis, purchase local products, and participate in angling festivals organised across the region.

For many families, this growing eco-tourism sector provides income while encouraging conservation-based tourism rather than destructive exploitation of natural resources. However, despite their ecological importance, the rivers of the Northeast are facing increasing threats.

Illegal practices such as the use of dynamite, electric current, bleaching powder, and poisonous plant extracts for fishing continue to devastate aquatic ecosystems across several river systems. These destructive methods kill not only mature fish but also eggs, larvae, insects, and microorganisms essential for maintaining ecological balance.