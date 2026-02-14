River Census Finds 260 Extinct Rivers In Bihar; Government Plans To Revive Them
The Bihar government is conducting a census of all rivers in the state and is also preparing detailed reports on them.
By Dev Raj
Published : February 14, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Patna: Bihar has traced over 260 lost or dead rivers in a ‘River Census’, which is being conducted by its water resources department (WRD) across the state. These rivers will be revived to increase the availability of water, strengthen flood management, bolster irrigation and recharge the groundwater aquifers.
At present only 340 rivers are known in the state. A majority of them belong to the 14 river basins including the Ghaghra, Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati – Adhwara, Kamla-Balan, Kosi, Mahananda, the main Ganga stem, Karmnasa, Sone, Punpun, Kiul-Harohar, Badua, and Chandan river basins.
"We are conducting a River Census for all big, small, dead, almost dead rivers in the state on the basis of their 'ground truth verification'. We are specially focusing on such small rivers that are either dead or almost dead, or are not in their original condition due to encroachment, lack of water, siltation or other reasons, and are preparing detailed reports on them," WRD minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary told ETV Bharat.
"We have found more than 600 rivers in the census, of which only 340 are known and surviving. The rest are either dead or lost. We are making plans to revive them for the benefit of the state," Choudhary added.
The Census is still going on to ensure that not even a single small river that has become extinct is left out. Help is also being taken from the panchayat mukhiyas (chiefs) for this purpose.
A five-member team including a retired chief engineer and senior engineers has been constituted to visit the sites of the lost rivers to understand their actual condition and the problems related to them. It will submit a report on the basis of which the WRD implement its plans to bring them back to life.
Irregular rainfall leading to less availability of water in rivers, deposit of silt, encroachment, and construction of permanent structures obstructing the flow are some of the reasons that the team has found responsible for the extinction of rivers in different parts of the state.
"The diagnosis and treatment of the ecological imbalance that has occurred with time is a very challenging task. It is extremely important to save the rivers because they influence the socio-economic and cultural life of the area where they are present," Choudhary said.
Bihar successfully revived the old stream of Lakhandei river in May 2022 after a gap of over four decades. It was once considered the lifeline of Sitamarhi district, but fell prey to siltation, encroachment and garbage dumping.
A 3km-long channel was made and desilting work was carried in over 18km-long stretch of the river at a cost of Rs 20 crore to revive the stream that had disappeared. The successful completion of the project provided irrigation facilities to over 2500 acres of land apart from restoring ecological balance in the area.
The 128-km Lakhandei flows to Bihar from Nepal and is a tributary of the Bagmati river. Noticing the harm caused to the rivers by silt deposits in them, the Bihar government is carrying out dredging work in around 600km stretch of various rivers to remove silt. It will help restore and strengthen the flow of water in them.
"A new silt management policy has been formulated. We are also offering free of cost silt to people who want to use it for levelling their lands. The only condition is that the digging or dredging in the rivers should be done as per the standards adopted by the WRD," the minister said.
The government is also paying attention to the linking of rivers to increase the irrigation and flood control capabilities. The Centre's cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) approved Rs 6282 crore Kosi–Mechi river linking project last year, which is an ambitious move to link the rivers of the Kosi and Mahananda basins.
The Kosi–Mechi river linking work has started and the aim is to complete it by September 2028. It will provide irrigation facilities to 2.15 lakh hectares in Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj and Purnea districts. Similarly, various river linking projects involving the Ganga, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Noon, Bagmati, and Burhi Gandak are in the offing.
