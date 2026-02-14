ETV Bharat / state

River Census Finds 260 Extinct Rivers In Bihar; Government Plans To Revive Them

Patna: Bihar has traced over 260 lost or dead rivers in a ‘River Census’, which is being conducted by its water resources department (WRD) across the state. These rivers will be revived to increase the availability of water, strengthen flood management, bolster irrigation and recharge the groundwater aquifers.

At present only 340 rivers are known in the state. A majority of them belong to the 14 river basins including the Ghaghra, Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati – Adhwara, Kamla-Balan, Kosi, Mahananda, the main Ganga stem, Karmnasa, Sone, Punpun, Kiul-Harohar, Badua, and Chandan river basins.

"We are conducting a River Census for all big, small, dead, almost dead rivers in the state on the basis of their 'ground truth verification'. We are specially focusing on such small rivers that are either dead or almost dead, or are not in their original condition due to encroachment, lack of water, siltation or other reasons, and are preparing detailed reports on them," WRD minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary told ETV Bharat.

"We have found more than 600 rivers in the census, of which only 340 are known and surviving. The rest are either dead or lost. We are making plans to revive them for the benefit of the state," Choudhary added.

The Census is still going on to ensure that not even a single small river that has become extinct is left out. Help is also being taken from the panchayat mukhiyas (chiefs) for this purpose.

A five-member team including a retired chief engineer and senior engineers has been constituted to visit the sites of the lost rivers to understand their actual condition and the problems related to them. It will submit a report on the basis of which the WRD implement its plans to bring them back to life.

Irregular rainfall leading to less availability of water in rivers, deposit of silt, encroachment, and construction of permanent structures obstructing the flow are some of the reasons that the team has found responsible for the extinction of rivers in different parts of the state.

"The diagnosis and treatment of the ecological imbalance that has occurred with time is a very challenging task. It is extremely important to save the rivers because they influence the socio-economic and cultural life of the area where they are present," Choudhary said.

Bihar successfully revived the old stream of Lakhandei river in May 2022 after a gap of over four decades. It was once considered the lifeline of Sitamarhi district, but fell prey to siltation, encroachment and garbage dumping.