ETV Bharat / state

Rivalry Over UP And Bihar Songs Led To B.Tech Student's Murder In Dehradun, Probe Reveals

Dehradun: Two days after a B.Tech student from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly beaten to death in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, investigation has revealed that the murder stemmed from a dispute between two student groups, linked to a rivalry over music from western Uttar Pradesh and Bihar that had been going on for the last two months.

Victim Divyanshu Jatrana (22), a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh who was pursuing B.Tech at a private university under Premnagar police station area in Dehradun, was killed after a violent clash broke out between two groups of students on Monday night (March 23).

Police have registered a case against 15 students in connection with the incident. So far, three accused students have been arrested and sent to jail, while efforts are underway to trace the others, a senior official said.

Meanwhile, initial investigation has revealed that the murder of Divyanshu was the result of an ongoing dispute between two student groups over playing songs. The rivalry was linked to dominance between the factions over songs from western Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and had been going on for nearly two months now.

Divyanshu lived with his friends in a hostel in Pondha area.

According to police, the dispute began nearly two months ago when Divyanshu's friends played the song "Chhora Jatta' in a car outside the varsity gate. A group of students from Bihar took it as a challenge and played Bihar-based songs, which subsequently led to frequent clashes between the two sides.

After the initial dispute, the accused group had been following Divyanshu. On Monday night, when he stepped outside and went to Premnagar market to have food, the accused students followed him there. They first threatened him, and when Divyanshu resisted, the group attacked him. As many as 15 students allegedly beat him brutally with sticks in the market before fleeing the spot.