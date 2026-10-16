ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Instructs Rajasthan, Kerala Congress Heads To File FIR Against Lady Constable For Assaulting Students

Jaipur : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked his party's leaders from Kerala and Rajasthan to file FIRs in their respective states over the assault of Rajasthan NSUI leader Ritu Barala and Kerala's Athira assaulted by a female police officer, during a protest in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In the Barala case, Rahul directed PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara to file an FIR against the female police officer in Rajasthan. Rahul , in a post on social media, said Delhi Police is refusing to register an FIR against Delhi Police constable Chanchal Yadav in the case involving assault on the students.

Athira from Kerala and Ritu Barala from Rajasthan, along with several other students, were assaulted by the Delhi Police. "I have spoken to Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Channi Thali and Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara. A zero FIR has already been filed in Kerala in this case. Every legal avenue will be pursued against the responsible police officers in Kerala, Rajasthan, and the courts. The brutality of the Delhi Police under Amit Shah will not be allowed to go unaccounted," he said.

Rahul said, "In 1930, Sarojini Naidu led unarmed Satyagrahis in Dharasana. The Satyagrahis endured police lathicharge, but no one raised a hand. The whole world witnessed it. The police can break bones, but they cannot break Satyagraha. India's youth, especially young women, are fearless, determined, and united. They are raising their voices for our democracy, and I stand with them".

Speaking to Dotasara over the phone, Rahul said, "Ritu Barala from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, is here. Delhi Police female constable Chanchal Yadav beat her and tore her clothes. File an FIR against Chanchal Yadav in Rajasthan."