Rahul Gandhi Instructs Rajasthan, Kerala Congress Heads To File FIR Against Lady Constable For Assaulting Students
Rahul, in a post on social media, said Delhi Police is refusing to register an FIR against Delhi Police constable Chanchal Yadav.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 9:56 PM IST
Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked his party's leaders from Kerala and Rajasthan to file FIRs in their respective states over the assault of Rajasthan NSUI leader Ritu Barala and Kerala's Athira assaulted by a female police officer, during a protest in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
In the Barala case, Rahul directed PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara to file an FIR against the female police officer in Rajasthan. Rahul , in a post on social media, said Delhi Police is refusing to register an FIR against Delhi Police constable Chanchal Yadav in the case involving assault on the students.
Athira from Kerala and Ritu Barala from Rajasthan, along with several other students, were assaulted by the Delhi Police. "I have spoken to Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Channi Thali and Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara. A zero FIR has already been filed in Kerala in this case. Every legal avenue will be pursued against the responsible police officers in Kerala, Rajasthan, and the courts. The brutality of the Delhi Police under Amit Shah will not be allowed to go unaccounted," he said.
Delhi Police is refusing to register an FIR on the assault of our students. Two young women, Athira from Kerala and Ritu from Rajasthan, along with many others, were beaten by Delhi Police. I have spoken to Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Rajasthan PCC President Govind Singh Dotasra. A Zero FIR has already been registered in Kerala. We will pursue every legal route against the officers responsible, in Kerala, in Rajasthan and in the courts. Brutality by Amit Shah's Delhi Police will not go unchecked. In 1930, at Dharasana, Sarojini Naidu led unarmed satyagrahis into police lathis. Not one of them raised a hand. The world watched. Police can break bones. They cannot break a satyagraha. India's youth, especially young women, are fearless, determined and united. They are standing up for our democracy, and I stand with them.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 16, 2026
Rahul said, "In 1930, Sarojini Naidu led unarmed Satyagrahis in Dharasana. The Satyagrahis endured police lathicharge, but no one raised a hand. The whole world witnessed it. The police can break bones, but they cannot break Satyagraha. India's youth, especially young women, are fearless, determined, and united. They are raising their voices for our democracy, and I stand with them".
Speaking to Dotasara over the phone, Rahul said, "Ritu Barala from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, is here. Delhi Police female constable Chanchal Yadav beat her and tore her clothes. File an FIR against Chanchal Yadav in Rajasthan."
Meanwhile, Dotasara said he received a call from Rahul. He stated that Barala is currently not in Jaipur. "As soon as she arrives, I will accompany her to the police station and file an FIR," he said.
A video of a scuffle between the Delhi Police female constable and Barala during a bus detention had gone viral on social media. Following this, Rahul, accompanied by NSUI workers, appeared before the media, and the workers leveled serious allegations against the Delhi Police regarding police brutality. Rahul had described Barala as a lioness.
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