ETV Bharat / state

Ritu Barala Case: Rajasthan Congress Continues Jaipur Protest, Demands 'Zero' FIR

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra with party leaders sits on a dharna during a protest at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate in Jaipur. ( PTI )

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Congress continued its protest at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate on Wednesday, demanding registration of a 'zero' FIR over the alleged assault on and misbehaviour with NSUI national secretary Ritu Barala in Delhi.

Led by state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, party leaders spent their second consecutive night at the commissionerate, with the FIR deadlock showing no signs of resolution.

The protest began Monday evening and continued through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Rafiq Khan and other party functionaries joined the demonstration. Women Congress leaders, including former minister Shakuntala Rawat, state president Sarika Chaudhary, Chomu MLA Shikha Barala and Sangeeta Garg, also participated. Dotasra Accuses Police Of Acting Under Political Pressure Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Dotasra alleged that the police were being pressured not to register an FIR on Barala's complaint. He questioned why the police were reluctant to register a 'zero' FIR, when the complainant had the right to approach the authorities. Dotasra also questioned the role of the Jaipur Police Commissioner, asking sarcastically whether the officer was "in the BJP's camp". He said the Congress was not seeking a predetermined outcome, but wanted the complaint registered and investigated impartially. According to Congress leaders, the police have cited an existing case at Delhi's Connaught Place police station as the reason for opposing a separate FIR in Jaipur. The Congress, however, insists that Rajasthan should register Barala's complaint and investigate it according to the law.