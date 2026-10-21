Ritu Barala Case: Rajasthan Congress Continues Jaipur Protest, Demands 'Zero' FIR
Congress leaders cleaned the commissionerate premises, shared tea and breakfast, and held discussions as their overnight sit-in entered another day.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Congress continued its protest at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate on Wednesday, demanding registration of a 'zero' FIR over the alleged assault on and misbehaviour with NSUI national secretary Ritu Barala in Delhi.
Led by state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, party leaders spent their second consecutive night at the commissionerate, with the FIR deadlock showing no signs of resolution.
The protest began Monday evening and continued through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Rafiq Khan and other party functionaries joined the demonstration.
Women Congress leaders, including former minister Shakuntala Rawat, state president Sarika Chaudhary, Chomu MLA Shikha Barala and Sangeeta Garg, also participated.
Dotasra Accuses Police Of Acting Under Political Pressure
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Dotasra alleged that the police were being pressured not to register an FIR on Barala's complaint. He questioned why the police were reluctant to register a 'zero' FIR, when the complainant had the right to approach the authorities.
Dotasra also questioned the role of the Jaipur Police Commissioner, asking sarcastically whether the officer was "in the BJP's camp". He said the Congress was not seeking a predetermined outcome, but wanted the complaint registered and investigated impartially.
According to Congress leaders, the police have cited an existing case at Delhi's Connaught Place police station as the reason for opposing a separate FIR in Jaipur. The Congress, however, insists that Rajasthan should register Barala's complaint and investigate it according to the law.
Dotasra fell while taking a morning walk inside the commissionerate premises around 7.30 am on Wednesday, twisting his ankle. Party workers helped him up and seated him on a chair. Workers said he had suffered a sprain and there was no fracture, although swelling made it difficult for him to walk. Tikaram Jully also reached him after learning about the incident.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders carried out a cleaning drive on the premises at Dotasra's instruction. A video showing party members picking up rubbish circulated on social media. A photograph of Dotasra shaving in a car also drew attention. After spending the night at the commissionerate, the leaders had tea and breakfast in an open area outside the premises before holding discussions.
Clashes And Restrictions At Commissionerate
Tensions escalated on Tuesday when Congress workers and police personnel allegedly pushed and shoved each other outside the commissionerate as officers tried to remove protesters. Police used mild force, the report said. Congress worker Rahul Yadav sustained a head injury, while four others reportedly suffered minor injuries.
The Congress criticised the police action, alleging that workers were treated harshly despite staging a peaceful protest. Security was tightened on Wednesday, and Congress leaders were reportedly denied entry to the commissionerate premises. Restrictions were also placed on media movement, adding to the tension.
Congress leaders said Dotasra and other senior party members reached the commissionerate after Rahul Gandhi called them. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had also visited the protest site earlier and questioned the refusal to register a zero FIR. Vaibhav Gehlot also reached the commissionerate.
The Congress has described the issue as one concerning women's dignity, student politics and a complainant's right to seek legal action. NSUI appealed to supporters to reach the commissionerate by 9 am on Wednesday and join the demonstration. The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee also reportedly directed party leaders and workers to reach Jaipur.
The Congress has said it will continue its agitation until action is taken on Barala's complaint. With the police and the party still unable to agree on the zero FIR, the standoff continued on Wednesday.
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