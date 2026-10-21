Ritu Barala Case: Congress Calls Off Protest, To Approach Court Over 'Zero' FIR Demand
Jaipur Police Commissioner says since Delhi Police have already registered a complaint on the incident, registering a 'zero' FIR in Jaipur wouldn't be legally appropriate.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Jaipur: The dispute between the Congress Party and the Jaipur Police over the demand to register a 'zero' FIR in the case of NSUI National Secretary Ritu Barala is intensifying. After the police provided a written response, declining to register a 'zero' FIR, Congress on Wednesday announced it would approach the courts, and ended its sit-in protest.
Meanwhile, Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal addressed the media, stating that there was no legal basis for registering a 'zero' FIR in the matter. He explained that Ritu Barala had visited the Moti Dungri police station on October 19, with a copy of a complaint regarding an incident that allegedly took place in Delhi on October 13.
The police accepted the copy and inquired with Delhi Police about the status of the case. Delhi Police confirmed that legal proceedings are already underway. Commissioner Mittal noted that since the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Connaught Place police station — where the complainant had already filed a report — registering a 'zero' FIR in Jaipur would not be legally appropriate, and that the Congress leadership had been informed of this two days ago.
Jaipur Police Commissioner Explains
Police Commissioner Mittal said that when he spoke with Congress representatives again today, they requested a written explanation, which was subsequently provided. He clarified that a 'zero' FIR is typically reserved for situations where a complainant is unable to reach the appropriate police station or faces a threat. However, in this instance, the complainant had already lodged a complaint with the relevant police station.
Hence, registering a zero FIR in Jaipur is not legally tenable, he said. Regarding a case in Kerala, the Commissioner remarked that he was unaware of the grounds on which the FIR was registered there, but emphasised that in the Ritu Barala case, the Jaipur Police had sought information from the Delhi Police and relayed those details to the Congress delegation.
Mittal also indicated that action might be taken against the Congress's sit-in, which has been ongoing at the Police Commissionerate for the past three days. He stated that legal action is being considered and that any steps taken will account for all relevant aspects.
He also categorically rejected allegations that he had refused to meet with the Congress delegation, clarifying that they had been informed about all aspects on the very first day. Furthermore, an Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) had met with the Congress delegation on Tuesday, he said, adding, "Therefore, there was no communication gap on our part."
Congress Challenges Police Version
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and party leader Tikaram Jully announced they were concluding their three-day sit-in protest at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate, and would seek legal options to register the zero FIR in the case. They alleged that Delhi Police had failed to take appropriate action despite repeated attempts to lodge a complaint.
Dotasra also said when Congress leaders had approached the police on October 19, the Station House Officer (SHO) had indicated that the Police Commissioner would decide on registering the complaint. When they later contacted the Commissioner, they were asked to wait.
He went on to question the Jaipur Police's claim that a ‘zero FIR’ could not be registered anywhere in the country, by pointing out that a ‘zero FIR’ had been registered in Kerala under the same law. “If a Zero FIR can be registered in Kerala, why not in Rajasthan?” he asked, alleging that the police were misinterpreting the law under pressure from Delhi.
Tikaram Jully then accused officials of violating the law by acting as BJP agents. He also targeted the BJP over the ongoing panchayat elections, alleging that the ruling party was facing the prospect of defeat, and claimed the BJP had hoped to manipulate the panchayat polls, as it had allegedly done during the municipal body elections.
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