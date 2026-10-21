ETV Bharat / state

Ritu Barala Case: Congress Calls Off Protest, To Approach Court Over 'Zero' FIR Demand

NSUI leader Ritu Barala with Congress workers protesting at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate on Tuesday ( IANS )

Jaipur: The dispute between the Congress Party and the Jaipur Police over the demand to register a 'zero' FIR in the case of NSUI National Secretary Ritu Barala is intensifying. After the police provided a written response, declining to register a 'zero' FIR, Congress on Wednesday announced it would approach the courts, and ended its sit-in protest.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal addressed the media, stating that there was no legal basis for registering a 'zero' FIR in the matter. He explained that Ritu Barala had visited the Moti Dungri police station on October 19, with a copy of a complaint regarding an incident that allegedly took place in Delhi on October 13.

The police accepted the copy and inquired with Delhi Police about the status of the case. Delhi Police confirmed that legal proceedings are already underway. Commissioner Mittal noted that since the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Connaught Place police station — where the complainant had already filed a report — registering a 'zero' FIR in Jaipur would not be legally appropriate, and that the Congress leadership had been informed of this two days ago. Jaipur Police Commissioner Explains Police Commissioner Mittal said that when he spoke with Congress representatives again today, they requested a written explanation, which was subsequently provided. He clarified that a 'zero' FIR is typically reserved for situations where a complainant is unable to reach the appropriate police station or faces a threat. However, in this instance, the complainant had already lodged a complaint with the relevant police station. Hence, registering a zero FIR in Jaipur is not legally tenable, he said. Regarding a case in Kerala, the Commissioner remarked that he was unaware of the grounds on which the FIR was registered there, but emphasised that in the Ritu Barala case, the Jaipur Police had sought information from the Delhi Police and relayed those details to the Congress delegation. Mittal also indicated that action might be taken against the Congress's sit-in, which has been ongoing at the Police Commissionerate for the past three days. He stated that legal action is being considered and that any steps taken will account for all relevant aspects.