Ritu Barala Case: Rajasthan Congress Stages Overnight Protest Outside Jaipur Police Commissionerate, Calls For Gherao Today
The controversy comes amid allegations of police brutality against NSUI activists during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi, reports Ashwini Pareek
Published : October 20, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
Jaipur: The protest by the Rajasthan state unit of Congress at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate, demanding the registration of a Zero FIR over the alleged assault on National Students' Union of India National Secretary Ritu Barala by police personnel during a protest in Delhi, continued overnight.
The controversy comes amid allegations of police brutality against NSUI activists during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi. Congress leaders alleged that an FIR is not being registered based on Ritu Barala’s complaint.
🚨अत्यंत आवश्यक सूचना🚨 जयपुर कूच करें राजस्थान की बेटी रितु बराला की न्याय लड़ाई में राजस्थान पुलिस द्वारा FIR दर्ज करने से इनकार करने के खिलाफ अब निर्णायक आवाज बुलंद करने का समय है। महिला सुरक्षा, संवैधानिक अधिकारों और न्याय की मांग को लेकर राजस्थान कांग्रेस के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं से आह्वान है कि आज 20 अक्टूबर को जयपुर पहुंचें और भाजपा सरकार से जवाब मांगें। न्याय के अधिकार को दबाने वाली हर कोशिश का लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से विरोध होगा। आइए, रितु बराला को न्याय दिलाने, दोषियों की जवाबदेही तय कराने और कानून के राज की रक्षा के लिए एकजुट होकर आवाज बुलंद करें। @RajCMO @PoliceRajasthan @Rajeev_ips— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) October 20, 2026
Govind Singh Dotasra, the state chief of Congress, who is leading the protest, warned that if an FIR is not registered in the case, thousands of party workers will gherao the Jaipur Police Commissionerate on Tuesday.
In a post on X, Dotasra said that it is now time to raise a decisive voice against the Rajasthan Police’s refusal to register an FIR in the quest for justice for Ritu Barala, a daughter of Rajasthan. He called upon all the party workers, in the interest of women’s safety, constitutional rights, and justice, to reach Jaipur today on Tuesday.
Congress leaders asserted that filing a complaint is the fundamental right of every citizen and that the police must take action in accordance with the law. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot joined the protest site on Monday night.
Gehlot said that registering a Zero FIR was mandatory in cases involving specific offences against women under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and said that police officials could not refuse to register such complaints.
NSUI छात्र नेता रितु बराला की जीरो एफआईआर दर्ज न करने पर प्रतिक्रिया : सवाल : सर डोटासरा जी धरने पर बैठे हैं,एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं हो रही है जयपुर कमिश्नरेट में : जवाब : वो बैठे हैं, सोच समझ के बैठे हैं। अगर पुलिस को उन्होंने कहा जीरो-आधारित एफआईआर आप दर्ज करो, केरल में तो हो गई है यहाँ भी आप कर देते । मेरे वक्त में मैंने एक बहुत बड़ा फैसला किया था कंपल्सरी FIR, का , इतना बड़ा फायदा होगा जो गरीब है, दलित है, पिछड़े हैं, उनको थाने में जा के FIR दर्ज करवाने की कोई तकलीफ नहीं आई थी। और थानेदार नहीं करेगा तो एसपी करता , एसपी ऑफिस करता। इतना बड़ा हमने निर्णय किया, इनको पूछो कि तुमने वो हटाया क्यों? हटाने से अब क्या हुआ है? हटाने के बाद में ऐसी स्थिति बन गई है, धक्के खा रहे हैं वहां पर! जिसका रेप हुआ है, उसको कह रहे हैं तुम समझौता कर लो, जिससे रेप किया उससे। तो यह जो स्थिति बनी है, उसी कारण से तमाम तरह से यह गड़बड़ हो रही है। अगर कंपल्सरी FIR की होती, यह नौबत ही नहीं आती, ना धरना देते, FIR दर्ज हो जाती। तफ्तीश तो पुलिस को करनी होती है ना, FIR दर्ज करने में क्या तकलीफ है? कोई किसी को प्रॉब्लम है, अब कर लीजिए, अगर आपको लगे भई इस FIR में कोई दम नहीं, तफ्तीश आप कर रहे हो, FR लगानी है या चार्जशीट बन सकती है, चार्जशीट पेश करनी है ये बाद की बातें हैं। तो क्यों आपने प्रेस्टीज पॉइंट बनाया और यह स्थिति बनी कि हमें धरना देना पड़ा कांग्रेस वालों को? वो भी प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष हैं, उनको खुद को धरने बैठना पड़ा, इससे बड़ा दुर्भाग्य की बात क्या होगी? सरकार के दिलों-दिमाग के अंदर विपक्ष के प्रति कोई सम्मान नहीं है! केंद्र में यही हो रहा है, मोदी जी के राज में। अगर सम्मान होता तो राहुल गांधी को, खड़गे साहब को सम्मान मिलता पार्लियामेंट के अंदर भी और बाहर भी। आप देख रहे हो क्या स्थिति है।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 19, 2026
Explaining the provisions concerning Zero FIRs, Gehlot said, "The concept of a 'Zero FIR' already existed, though different state governments implemented it in their own ways. In the BNS, this government has deliberately included specific provisions for cases involving women—such as outraging a woman's modesty, issuing threats, causing grievous hurt, committing acts that could lead to untoward incidents, or mistreating a woman. In such cases, registering a 'Zero FIR' is mandatory; officials cannot refuse to record it.”
The Congress leader also criticised the functioning of the Rajasthan Police, alleging that senior police officials were under pressure and questioning the state of affairs within the force.
“The Police Commissioner seems to have effectively vanished, and the Director General (DG) is also operating under immense pressure. The state of the police force here is truly pathetic—a fact that became starkly evident during the municipal elections," he added.
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed his concern regarding the incident. In a post on X, Pilot said that the video showing police brutality in Delhi against Ritu Barala, a daughter of Rajasthan and a national secretary of the NSUI, is deeply concerning.
According to Pilot, during a meeting with the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, Ritu Barala had shared details about the alleged excesses she faced and the struggle she endured to get a complaint registered. He noted that, acting on Rahul Gandhi’s suggestion, Ritu Barala went to Rajasthan to file a complaint, yet she continues to face a struggle there as well.
राजस्थान की बेटी और NSUI की राष्ट्रीय सचिव रितु बराला के साथ दिल्ली में पुलिस बर्बरता का वीडियो बेहद चिंताजनक है। नेता प्रतिपक्ष @RahulGandhi जी से मुलाकात के दौरान उन्होंने अपने साथ हुई ज्यादती और शिकायत दर्ज कराने के लिए किए गए संघर्ष को साझा किया। राहुल गांधी जी के सुझाव पर रितु बराला राजस्थान में शिकायत दर्ज कराने पहुँचीं, लेकिन यहाँ भी उन्हें संघर्ष करना पड़ रहा है। FIR दर्ज कराने की मांग को लेकर राजस्थान कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष @GovindDotasra जी, @RafeekKhanInc जी, @I_SunilSharma जी, @AminKagziINC जी, @VinodJakharIN सहित प्रदेश पदाधिकारियों को धरने पर बैठना पड़े, तो सवाल उठेंगे। एक तरफ भाजपा महिला सशक्तिकरण और नारी सम्मान के दावे करती है, दूसरी तरफ एक छात्रनेता को अपना अधिकार पाने के लिए संघर्ष करना पड़ रहा है। आखिर किसके दबाव में शिकायत दर्ज नहीं हो रही है? FIR दर्ज कराना अधिकार है। मेरी मांग है कि शिकायत पर FIR दर्ज हो, जाँच हो और दोषियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई हो। @priyankagandhi @kcvenugopalmp @INCIndia @INCRajasthan— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 19, 2026
On Friday (October 16), NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar claimed that he and several party workers had been detained at different police stations in the national capital. In a post on X, Jakhar said the detentions would not deter the organisation from raising its voice against alleged police brutality against women and protesting against the Centre.
Earlier, Delhi Police detained NSUI workers protesting outside Parliament Street Police Station over the alleged assault on activists and the alleged failure to register an FIR in the matter. Athira Vijayan, a Delhi University law student and NSUI activist from Kozhikode district in Kerala, also alleged that police personnel assaulted her during the protest near Connaught Place on October 13.
According to her complaint, she sustained injuries. She alleged that she and other protesters were taken into custody, transported in a bus to Connaught Place, forcibly dragged out, and assaulted on a public street.
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