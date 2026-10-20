ETV Bharat / state

Ritu Barala Case: Rajasthan Congress Stages Overnight Protest Outside Jaipur Police Commissionerate, Calls For Gherao Today

Jaipur: The protest by the Rajasthan state unit of Congress at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate, demanding the registration of a Zero FIR over the alleged assault on National Students' Union of India National Secretary Ritu Barala by police personnel during a protest in Delhi, continued overnight.

The controversy comes amid allegations of police brutality against NSUI activists during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi. Congress leaders alleged that an FIR is not being registered based on Ritu Barala’s complaint.

Govind Singh Dotasra, the state chief of Congress, who is leading the protest, warned that if an FIR is not registered in the case, thousands of party workers will gherao the Jaipur Police Commissionerate on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Dotasra said that it is now time to raise a decisive voice against the Rajasthan Police’s refusal to register an FIR in the quest for justice for Ritu Barala, a daughter of Rajasthan. He called upon all the party workers, in the interest of women’s safety, constitutional rights, and justice, to reach Jaipur today on Tuesday.

Congress leaders asserted that filing a complaint is the fundamental right of every citizen and that the police must take action in accordance with the law. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot joined the protest site on Monday night.

Gehlot said that registering a Zero FIR was mandatory in cases involving specific offences against women under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and said that police officials could not refuse to register such complaints.

Explaining the provisions concerning Zero FIRs, Gehlot said, "The concept of a 'Zero FIR' already existed, though different state governments implemented it in their own ways. In the BNS, this government has deliberately included specific provisions for cases involving women—such as outraging a woman's modesty, issuing threats, causing grievous hurt, committing acts that could lead to untoward incidents, or mistreating a woman. In such cases, registering a 'Zero FIR' is mandatory; officials cannot refuse to record it.”

The Congress leader also criticised the functioning of the Rajasthan Police, alleging that senior police officials were under pressure and questioning the state of affairs within the force.