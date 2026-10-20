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Ritu Barala Case: Rajasthan Congress Stages Overnight Protest Outside Jaipur Police Commissionerate, Calls For Gherao Today

The controversy comes amid allegations of police brutality against NSUI activists during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi, reports Ashwini Pareek

Ritu Barala Case: Rajasthan Congress Stages Overnight Protest Outside Jaipur Police Commissionerate, Calls For Gherao Today
Congress leaders during a protest outside Jaipur Police Commissionerate (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 20, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST

3 Min Read
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Jaipur: The protest by the Rajasthan state unit of Congress at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate, demanding the registration of a Zero FIR over the alleged assault on National Students' Union of India National Secretary Ritu Barala by police personnel during a protest in Delhi, continued overnight.

The controversy comes amid allegations of police brutality against NSUI activists during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi. Congress leaders alleged that an FIR is not being registered based on Ritu Barala’s complaint.

Govind Singh Dotasra, the state chief of Congress, who is leading the protest, warned that if an FIR is not registered in the case, thousands of party workers will gherao the Jaipur Police Commissionerate on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Dotasra said that it is now time to raise a decisive voice against the Rajasthan Police’s refusal to register an FIR in the quest for justice for Ritu Barala, a daughter of Rajasthan. He called upon all the party workers, in the interest of women’s safety, constitutional rights, and justice, to reach Jaipur today on Tuesday.

Congress leaders asserted that filing a complaint is the fundamental right of every citizen and that the police must take action in accordance with the law. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot joined the protest site on Monday night.

Gehlot said that registering a Zero FIR was mandatory in cases involving specific offences against women under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and said that police officials could not refuse to register such complaints.

Explaining the provisions concerning Zero FIRs, Gehlot said, "The concept of a 'Zero FIR' already existed, though different state governments implemented it in their own ways. In the BNS, this government has deliberately included specific provisions for cases involving women—such as outraging a woman's modesty, issuing threats, causing grievous hurt, committing acts that could lead to untoward incidents, or mistreating a woman. In such cases, registering a 'Zero FIR' is mandatory; officials cannot refuse to record it.”

The Congress leader also criticised the functioning of the Rajasthan Police, alleging that senior police officials were under pressure and questioning the state of affairs within the force.

“The Police Commissioner seems to have effectively vanished, and the Director General (DG) is also operating under immense pressure. The state of the police force here is truly pathetic—a fact that became starkly evident during the municipal elections," he added.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed his concern regarding the incident. In a post on X, Pilot said that the video showing police brutality in Delhi against Ritu Barala, a daughter of Rajasthan and a national secretary of the NSUI, is deeply concerning.

According to Pilot, during a meeting with the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, Ritu Barala had shared details about the alleged excesses she faced and the struggle she endured to get a complaint registered. He noted that, acting on Rahul Gandhi’s suggestion, Ritu Barala went to Rajasthan to file a complaint, yet she continues to face a struggle there as well.

On Friday (October 16), NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar claimed that he and several party workers had been detained at different police stations in the national capital. In a post on X, Jakhar said the detentions would not deter the organisation from raising its voice against alleged police brutality against women and protesting against the Centre.

Earlier, Delhi Police detained NSUI workers protesting outside Parliament Street Police Station over the alleged assault on activists and the alleged failure to register an FIR in the matter. Athira Vijayan, a Delhi University law student and NSUI activist from Kozhikode district in Kerala, also alleged that police personnel assaulted her during the protest near Connaught Place on October 13.

According to her complaint, she sustained injuries. She alleged that she and other protesters were taken into custody, transported in a bus to Connaught Place, forcibly dragged out, and assaulted on a public street.

Also read:

  1. Rajasthan: Former Congress MLA Sanyam Lodha Gets Death Threat From ‘Bishnoi Gang’
  2. NSUI Workers Detained In Delhi As Student Body Demands FIR Over Alleged Police Assault

TAGGED:

DELHI PROTEST CONTROVERSY
RITU BARALA POLICE CLASH
POLICE COMMISSIONERATE PROTEST
GOVIND SINGH DOTASRA
NSUI

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