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Ritabrata Dismisses Claims Of Abhishek Banerjee's Suspension As Trinamool's General Secretary

Kolkata: Rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Ritabrata Banerjee on Tuesday dismissed claims of Abhisek Banerjee's suspension as the party's general secretary, saying that there was also no discussion on him during the special session convened a day earlier.

"This special session ended in just 31:20 minutes. The sole objective of it was to constitute the new National Working Committee. There was no discussion regarding Abhishek during the session," he said.

The matter stemmed from speculations in political circles on Monday that Abhishek had been suspended from the party following a meeting at a five-star hotel in New Town. Political analysts said the Trinamool was facing a peculiar and unprecedented constitutional crisis, requiring immediate resolution.

Article 20 of the party's constitution states that it is mandatory to reconstitute the National Working Committee every three years. As per the party's records submitted to the Election Commission, the committee was last constituted on February 12, 2022. Based on the calculations, the tenure of the previous committee expired on February 11, 2025. To resolve this complication, the top leadership felt an urgent need to form a new National Working Committee and the special session was convened primarily for this.