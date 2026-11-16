Ritabrata Camp's X Account Suspended Amidst TMC Symbol, Name Dispute
Ritabrata's camp alleged that the Mamata's camp reported against their X account leading to its suspension while the name and symbol dispute remained unresolved.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee-led Democratic Trinamool Congress's (DTC) X (formerly Twitter) account was suspended on Monday amid the ongoing name and symbol dispute with the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led faction.
The account, @AITCofficial26, displayed, "Account suspended. X suspends account which violates X Rules".
Ritabrata's camp suspects involvement of the 'Kalighat' camp, alleging that the account was shut down following a coordinated reporting campaign against it orchestrated by the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) faction, a claim that the latter has dismissed.
Following the split within the Trinamool Congress, the dispute over the party's name and its twin flowers symbol reached the Election Commission of India, where the matter remains under consideration. On the night of September 17, the Commission issued an interim order to freeze both the name All India Trinamool Congress and the twin flowers symbol. Subsequently, for the bye-elections in Naoda and Nandigram Assembly constituencies, the Commission provisionally assigned distinct names and symbols to the two factions.
The Mamata-led faction was assigned the name MAITC and the symbol of a footballer with a football, while the Ritabrata-led faction adopted the name DTC with an envelope as its symbol.
Following the split, the two factions also diverged in their social media presence; the original Trinamool Congress X account remained under the control of the Mamata faction, while Ritabrata’s supporters established a separate account with a new username. The suspension of the X account of the DTC on Monday morning has triggered fresh political tensions.
Riju Dutta, DTC spokesperson, said, "Since the dispute over the name and symbol remains unresolved, the Kalighat camp filed a report, leading to the suspension of our account. We are currently working to restore the account by providing all necessary documentation. We hope the matter will be resolved soon."
However, the Kalighat camp has dismissed the allegation. Senior MAITC leader Shovandeb Chattopadhyay said, "Anyone can make an allegation; that doesn't make it true. I am not fully aware of what has transpired. If there is a formal complaint, the option for a police investigation remains open."
Also Read