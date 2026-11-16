ETV Bharat / state

Ritabrata Camp's X Account Suspended Amidst TMC Symbol, Name Dispute

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee-led Democratic Trinamool Congress's (DTC) X (formerly Twitter) account was suspended on Monday amid the ongoing name and symbol dispute with the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led faction.

Ritabrata's camp suspects involvement of the 'Kalighat' camp, alleging that the account was shut down following a coordinated reporting campaign against it orchestrated by the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) faction, a claim that the latter has dismissed.

Following the split within the Trinamool Congress, the dispute over the party's name and its twin flowers symbol reached the Election Commission of India, where the matter remains under consideration. On the night of September 17, the Commission issued an interim order to freeze both the name All India Trinamool Congress and the twin flowers symbol. Subsequently, for the bye-elections in Naoda and Nandigram Assembly constituencies, the Commission provisionally assigned distinct names and symbols to the two factions.

The Mamata-led faction was assigned the name MAITC and the symbol of a footballer with a football, while the Ritabrata-led faction adopted the name DTC with an envelope as its symbol.