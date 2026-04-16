'Risk Of Excluding Genuine Voters': Bengaluru Civil Society Group Demands Rethink On SIR
CIVIC Bangalore said SIR relies on flawed methods, such as matching recent electoral rolls with older data from 2003 and demanding retrospective documents from citizens.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based civil society group has raised concerns over the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, urging the Karnataka government to reject the exercise and adopt a more reliable system to safeguard voters' rights.
In a press release issued on Thursday, CIVIC Bangalore, along with the Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity – Karnataka, welcomed the state Cabinet's decision to seek a review of the SIR by the Law Department. However, the group cautioned that the current approach could lead to large-scale exclusion of genuine voters.
"We are happy that the Karnataka Cabinet has decided to examine the SIR, but the exercise in its present form risks disenfranchising lakhs, if not crores, of voters," said Kathyayni Chamraj of CIVIC Bangalore.
The group argued that the SIR relies on flawed methods, such as matching recent electoral rolls with older data from 2003 and demanding retrospective documents from citizens. According to the release, many people do not possess such records, making the process exclusionary. "Instead of addressing gaps in the system, the burden is being shifted onto citizens to prove their citizenship repeatedly," Chamraj said.
CIVIC also questioned the use of so-called "logical discrepancies" to delete or suspend voters, stating that such a concept has no legal basis or precedent in electoral law. Variations in spelling, age differences within families, and mismatches in older records have reportedly led to large numbers of discrepancies, raising concerns about arbitrary deletions.
The organisation called for the SIR to be halted until the 2027 Census, arguing that a fresh, door-to-door enumeration linked to updated census data would be more accurate. "Since a nationwide census survey is due, its data should be used to prepare a fresh electoral roll instead of relying on outdated records," Chamraj said.
It also highlighted the need for reforms to the Citizenship Act, pointing out that current provisions have created uncertainty for many citizens. The group suggested that all residents recorded in the 2027 Census be recognised as citizens, with a pathway for immigrants through naturalisation.
Further, CIVIC proposed the creation of a continuously updated, digitised database of residents at the local level, linked to birth and death records and migration data. This, it said, would eliminate duplicate entries, remove names of deceased persons, and prevent last-minute additions at dubious addresses.
The group also recommended issuing citizenship identity cards to all eligible voters to avoid repeated verification demands, and allowing temporary migrants to retain voting rights in their place of ordinary residence. It also called for broader use of Form 6 to ensure that any eligible voter left out of the rolls can be included.
"This is not just about administrative efficiency. It is about protecting the right to vote and maintaining the integrity of the electoral system," Chamraj said, urging wider public discussion on the issue.
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