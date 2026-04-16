ETV Bharat / state

'Risk Of Excluding Genuine Voters': Bengaluru Civil Society Group Demands Rethink On SIR

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based civil society group has raised concerns over the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, urging the Karnataka government to reject the exercise and adopt a more reliable system to safeguard voters' rights.

In a press release issued on Thursday, CIVIC Bangalore, along with the Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity – Karnataka, welcomed the state Cabinet's decision to seek a review of the SIR by the Law Department. However, the group cautioned that the current approach could lead to large-scale exclusion of genuine voters.

"We are happy that the Karnataka Cabinet has decided to examine the SIR, but the exercise in its present form risks disenfranchising lakhs, if not crores, of voters," said Kathyayni Chamraj of CIVIC Bangalore.

The group argued that the SIR relies on flawed methods, such as matching recent electoral rolls with older data from 2003 and demanding retrospective documents from citizens. According to the release, many people do not possess such records, making the process exclusionary. "Instead of addressing gaps in the system, the burden is being shifted onto citizens to prove their citizenship repeatedly," Chamraj said.

CIVIC also questioned the use of so-called "logical discrepancies" to delete or suspend voters, stating that such a concept has no legal basis or precedent in electoral law. Variations in spelling, age differences within families, and mismatches in older records have reportedly led to large numbers of discrepancies, raising concerns about arbitrary deletions.