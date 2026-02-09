ETV Bharat / state

Rising Violence In Delhi Schools: 10th Grader Murdered In Mangolpuri

New Delhi: In an instance signalling a rising crime graph in New Delhi, a 10th-grade student was stabbed to death in Mangolpuri on Monday. This is the fifth stabbing incident in the last 40 days.

According to police, Sudhanshu had gone to O Block in Mangolpuri to appear for his exam. Thereafter, another student stabbed him in the head. Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and the student was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident has sparked widespread anger among locals.

The deceased student's family has demanded the arrest of the accused. Police are currently investigating the case and searching for the suspect.

The deceased student's father, Shiv Kumar, said, "I received a call informing me that someone had stabbed my son. A child with one of the sons came running home and said that someone had stabbed Sudhanshu,15.”

According to the family, he had left home that fateful morning to go to school for his pre-board exams. He was a good student and had not been involved in any conflict, kin said.

Police have launched an investigation. They are currently investigating the motive behind the murder. Preliminary investigations suggest an old rivalry or a minor dispute. However, no official confirmation has been made by the police. Outer District DCP Sachin Sharma said that an investigation is going on, collecting evidence and eyewitness statements.