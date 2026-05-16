Rising Temperatures, Higher Consumption Of Water And Unplanned Growth Add To Mounting Water Woes Of Maharashtra
Factors that have led to increasing water consumption are mainly due to growing population and the increasing construction work across the state. Reports Prajakta Pol
Published : May 16, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra has been gripped by a severe heatwave since March this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a warning of severe heatwaves and temperatures in several districts of Maharashtra have gone up to 47-48 degrees Celsius, with reports of 236 cases of heat stroke, between March 1 and May 9.
While six people were reported dead due to suspected heat stroke, as per the information from the state government.
Rising Water Consumption
One of the consequences of rising temperatures is the increasing rate of water consumption throughout the year, along with the evaporation due to the severe heat. Though currently, the water levels of the dams in the state are 653.63 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet). At a glance, though this is higher than that of the previous year, the heatwaves are causing groundwater levels to deplete rapidly.
Currently, the total water storage across all major dams in the state is at 34.93 per cent, while last year, this storage level stood at 30.05 per cent. However, wells and borewells in numerous villages have run dry.
"Even if the current water capacity seems better than last year, there is a marked difference. The heatwaves are one factor. Apart from it, high levels of migration to cities have increased the demand for water," Water expert Pradeep Purandare told ETV Bharat.
Its first impact was seen as the water levels across Maharashtra’s dams have dropped sharply within a fortnight as the live storage declined by nearly 19 per cent between April 22 and May 8. This has immediately raised concerns over water availability for the remaining month of summer. Consequently, dependence on water tankers has surged.
Factors that have led to increasing water consumption are mainly due to the growing population and the increasing construction work across the state, along with irrigation. Experts believe that the rapid urbanisation at the cost of depletion of green cover has been without planning for basic amenities and has added to the problems that loom over the state.
"India’s record-breaking heatwaves are not just climate tragedies. They are an outcome of decades of urban planning that treated concrete as progress and green space as an afterthought. With 95 of the world’s 100 hottest cities in India, we need the political will to ensure our cities are livable, not lethal, for every citizen," said Sarika Panda Bhatt, Director, Nagarro.
Water Cuts and Tankers
The authorities announced immediate steps to conserve water capacity by implementing water cuts, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced 10 per cent water cut from May 15, to help mitigate the crisis. While in rural areas and other metros, the demand for water tankers has increased. Currently, 411 villages and 1,194 hamlets across the state are dependent on water tankers. The government is supplying water through a fleet of 466 tankers as the drinking water situation has become critical in certain parts of the Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and West Maharashtra regions.
The other increasing worry is the IMD has made 'below normal' predictions for monsoon this year. It is feared that the situation could become even more critical.
The reservoirs where usable water storage has dropped to zero include Bhavali, Temghar, Lonavala Tata, Bhima-Ujani, Khadakpurna, Borgaon Anjanpur, and Sirsamarg. In light of rising temperatures and the growing demand for drinking water, the Maharashtra government has directed officials to maintain strict vigilance over the release of water from large and medium-sized reservoirs, particularly for industrial use.
Drinking water, a Socio-Economic Crisis
The issue of drinking water is no longer a daily inconvenience as it is evolving into a full-blown socio-economic crisis. Water experts say, this crisis cannot be solely seen as a seasonal shortage. It is a cumulative outcome of planning deficiencies, unregulated groundwater extraction, the inequitable distribution of water resources, and the inefficient utilisation of water.
Purandare said, "Every year, in September or October, a 'Water Account' (Jal-Lekha) is released, outlining the strategy for water management. However, while plans are announced for certain projects, others are completely overlooked. The government has introduced schemes such as 'Jalyukta Shivar' to ensure the sustainability of water reserves. However, these failed long ago".
"Over the past decade, not a single project specifically aimed at water storage planning has been implemented. The few projects that were initiated remain incomplete. The demand for water is bound to increase every year, yet no concrete steps are being taken to enhance the water storage," he added.
Directives Issued for Action Plans
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Water Conservation Department to accelerate water conservation projects across the state. Speaking to ETV Bharat regarding the planning for water scarcity, Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil stated, "The areas facing water scarcity issues, water is being supplied with the help of tankers. However, we possess ample water reserves to last until the onset of the monsoon rains."