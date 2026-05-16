ETV Bharat / state

Rising Temperatures, Higher Consumption Of Water And Unplanned Growth Add To Mounting Water Woes Of Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra has been gripped by a severe heatwave since March this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a warning of severe heatwaves and temperatures in several districts of Maharashtra have gone up to 47-48 degrees Celsius, with reports of 236 cases of heat stroke, between March 1 and May 9.

While six people were reported dead due to suspected heat stroke, as per the information from the state government.

Rising Water Consumption

One of the consequences of rising temperatures is the increasing rate of water consumption throughout the year, along with the evaporation due to the severe heat. Though currently, the water levels of the dams in the state are 653.63 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet). At a glance, though this is higher than that of the previous year, the heatwaves are causing groundwater levels to deplete rapidly.

Currently, the total water storage across all major dams in the state is at 34.93 per cent, while last year, this storage level stood at 30.05 per cent. However, wells and borewells in numerous villages have run dry.

"Even if the current water capacity seems better than last year, there is a marked difference. The heatwaves are one factor. Apart from it, high levels of migration to cities have increased the demand for water," Water expert Pradeep Purandare told ETV Bharat.

Its first impact was seen as the water levels across Maharashtra’s dams have dropped sharply within a fortnight as the live storage declined by nearly 19 per cent between April 22 and May 8. This has immediately raised concerns over water availability for the remaining month of summer. Consequently, dependence on water tankers has surged.

Factors that have led to increasing water consumption are mainly due to the growing population and the increasing construction work across the state, along with irrigation. Experts believe that the rapid urbanisation at the cost of depletion of green cover has been without planning for basic amenities and has added to the problems that loom over the state.

"India’s record-breaking heatwaves are not just climate tragedies. They are an outcome of decades of urban planning that treated concrete as progress and green space as an afterthought. With 95 of the world’s 100 hottest cities in India, we need the political will to ensure our cities are livable, not lethal, for every citizen," said Sarika Panda Bhatt, Director, Nagarro.

Water Cuts and Tankers