ETV Bharat / state

Rising Pollution Is Killing Fish In Kashmir Springs; Expert Urges Caution

The recent large-scale fish mortality in the famous Panzath Nag spring of Qazigund has once again raised concerns among experts and the local population. According to the preliminary investigation report of the Fisheries Department, the main reasons for the fish mortality in Panzath Nag include domestic sewage discharge, increasing amount of garbage, water pollution and possible bacterial and fungal infections.

In the last few months, several incidents of mass fish deaths have come to light in different parts of the valley, including South Kashmir. A few months ago, an incident of fish death took place in the spring of the historically and religiously important Martand Sun Temple in Mattan area of Anantnag. Similar incidents were reported at Sher Bagh spring of Anantnag besides various water bodies in Kulgam, Shopian and Ganderbal.

However, domestic sewage, indiscriminate use of plastic and polythene besides dumping of garbage in water bodies have not only polluted the clear and transparent water of the springs but have also endangered the rare and local fish species found in them.

The valley has been blessed by nature with innumerable natural springs. The Anantnag district of south Kashmir, home to hundreds of natural springs, is known as the “Land of Springs” due to its unique identity. These springs are not only an important source of clean drinking water but also play a key role in the protection of the local ecosystem, agriculture and aquatic life.

The department’s team inspected the affected area where a large number of dead fish were found. White spots and wounds were seen on the bodies of the affected fish, while no significant damage was found in the internal organs.

According to experts, the symptoms indicate bacterial infection, however, the final result can only be known after laboratory analysis and scientific testing.

Dead fish in a spring in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

During the investigation, it was also found that domestic sewage from nearby communities is being released directly into the springs. Apart from this, plastic, polythene, food waste and other garbage are also being thrown into the water, while at some places people were also found engaged in activities like washing clothes in the springs.

Experts said that all these factors have adversely affected the quality of the water, as a result of which the fish are becoming easy prey to diseases.

Garbage dumped in a water body in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

According to Assistant Director of Fisheries Anantnag Shabir Ahmad, the immunity of the fish in the water is weakening due to pollution and fungal infections are causing their death. He said that the department has initiated remedial measures in the affected areas while the cleaning process is also being carried out. Ahmad said that fish and water samples have been sent to experts from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Kashmir (SKUAST-K) for scientific investigation of the Panzath issue, while the incident has also been reported to the National Surveillance Program for Aquatic Animal Diseases.

To prevent such incidents in the future, the Fisheries Department has recommended stopping the discharge of sewage, banning activities like dumping garbage and washing clothes, continuous monitoring of water quality, laboratory testing and conducting public awareness campaigns, added Ahmad. He also appealed to the public to play their role in ensuring the protection of springs and refrain from pouring garbage and dirty water into them.

Garbage dumped in a water body in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

It should be noted that Panzath Nag is one of the most important natural springs of South Kashmir, which provides water to about 45 villages of Qazigund. This spring is also of great importance for irrigation, drinking water and private and government trout hatcheries.

The protection of this natural heritage is of great importance not only for the government institutions but also from the locals' perspective.