ETV Bharat / state

With LPG Cylinders Costing Rs 4k In Black Market, Demand For Firewood, Coal, Surges In Faridabad

Faridabad: The impact of the ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf is now clearly visible in the daily lives of ordinary people in India. The soaring prices of cooking gas have disrupted household kitchen budgets. Driven by a shortage of LPG cylinders and inflation, people are now rapidly turning toward alternative fuels, leading to a sudden, massive surge in the demand for firewood and coal.

Upto 50% Surge In Demand

Initially, the trade in firewood and coal recorded a growth of around 20 per cent, but this has now reached up to 50 per cent. Alongside the rising demand, there is an uptick in prices, making it evident that the market is likely to heat up even further in the near future.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Arun, a trader of firewood and coal, stated, "Initially, there was a slight increase in sales, reaching around 20 per cent. That figure has now climbed to 50 per cent. While hotels and dhabas have always used these fuels, middle-class families are now also purchasing firewood and coal in large quantities. There has also been a marginal increase in prices. Firewood that previously cost Rs 15 per kg, is now selling for Rs 16, while coal prices have risen from Rs 40 to Rs 43 per kg."