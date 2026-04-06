With LPG Cylinders Costing Rs 4k In Black Market, Demand For Firewood, Coal, Surges In Faridabad
According to traders, business has witnessed a 50% spike, with a marginal rise in prices of coal, firewood, further rise expected soon.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Faridabad: The impact of the ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf is now clearly visible in the daily lives of ordinary people in India. The soaring prices of cooking gas have disrupted household kitchen budgets. Driven by a shortage of LPG cylinders and inflation, people are now rapidly turning toward alternative fuels, leading to a sudden, massive surge in the demand for firewood and coal.
Upto 50% Surge In Demand
Initially, the trade in firewood and coal recorded a growth of around 20 per cent, but this has now reached up to 50 per cent. Alongside the rising demand, there is an uptick in prices, making it evident that the market is likely to heat up even further in the near future.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Arun, a trader of firewood and coal, stated, "Initially, there was a slight increase in sales, reaching around 20 per cent. That figure has now climbed to 50 per cent. While hotels and dhabas have always used these fuels, middle-class families are now also purchasing firewood and coal in large quantities. There has also been a marginal increase in prices. Firewood that previously cost Rs 15 per kg, is now selling for Rs 16, while coal prices have risen from Rs 40 to Rs 43 per kg."
The rising cost of cooking gas and scarcity of LPG cylinders have placed ordinary citizens in a difficult predicament. Vipin, a customer who had come to purchase firewood, told ETV Bharat, "Previously, we used to cook our meals using LPG. However, cylinders are currently unavailable. Even if one manages to find a cylinder, it costs up to Rs 4,000 in the black market. Under these circumstances, middle-class individuals like us can't afford to purchase them. Hence, we are now cooking using firewood."
Impact On Hotels And Eateries
The impact of this shift is not limited to households alone; it is also clearly visible in hotels and roadside eateries. Many small dhaba operators are now using wood and coal instead of gas, in an effort to keep costs down. This has led to a further surge in the demand for these fuels.
All in all, the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran, coupled with runaway inflation, have compelled the common man to revert to traditional fuels. The continuous rise in the demand for wood and coal suggests that their prices are likely to increase further in the days to come.